Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/27/21: Dexter Fowler, Troy Tulowitzki, and the Seattle Seahawks

In Mariners news...
- Spring Training slowly inching closer...
Patiently waiting for @Mariners Opening Day… pic.twitter.com/pGLsXbo8oM— Camden Finney (@CamdenFinney) December 26, 2021
Around the league...
- Dexter Fowler, Mike Trout, Anthony Rizzo, and Justin Upton having some fun during the lockout.
Dexter Fowler and some random dudes (Mike Trout, Anthony Rizzo and Justin Upton) get their minds blown by magician @ShlomoLevinger— DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) December 26, 2021
Best part is Fowler name dropping a former #Rockies NL batting champion. pic.twitter.com/uGUMje5AQf
- The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly finalizing a $200-$250 million renovation plan for Rogers Centre, aimed at modernizing fan experience at the stadium while increasing revenue.
- Retired Colorado Rockies all-star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki discusses his current job as assistant coach with the University of Texas baseball team and his plans for the future.
- Zach Crizer at Yahoo Sports examines which MLB teams have the biggest needs to fill before the beginning of the 2022 season.
Becca’s picks...
Well, that’s a wrap on the Seahawks’ 2021 playoff hopes.
The Seahawks will not be going to the playoffs for just the second time since Russell Wilson was drafted. pic.twitter.com/DuODekqewh— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021
