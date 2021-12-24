Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/24/21: Cody Bellinger, David Freitas, and Eric Chávez

Hello everyone! Here’s some fresh news to start off your day.
In Mariners news...
- Gerard Gilberto at MiLB presented the Mariners organizational All-Stars for 2021.
- Welcome aboard, Terry!
It’s official! I am beyond blessed to say that I will be joining the Seattle Mariners in their player development department in 2022! I appreciate everyone who helped me get to this point in my career! pic.twitter.com/GS4Mk8Itio— Terry McClure (@_TerryMcClure_) December 23, 2021
Around the league...
- Jeff Passan broke the news that before the lockout started, the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $17 million deal with Cody Bellinger to avoid arbitration. For whatever reason, this was never reported on until yesterday.
- Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors wonders how the Blue Jays could use their outstanding payroll money to make roster improvements once the lockout ends.
- The Yankees have signed former Mariners catcher David Freitas to a minor league pact.
- Somehow I missed that the Yanks signed former A’s star Eric Chávez to their coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach. That’s a big miss by Oakland not to bring him in.
Loading comments...