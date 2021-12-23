Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/23/21: MLB Draft, Yadier Molina, and Carlos Correa

Good morning everybody and happy Thursday! We’re just a day away from the long weekend. Here’s what you need to know to get your day started.
In Mariners news...
- Forgot to put this in here yesterday, but the Mariners uploaded their 2021 Draft Day special to their YouTube page.
Around the league...
- It’s pretty crazy to think that Yadier Molina is about to lead all of baseball in this stat. He’s just been Mr. Consistent.
Sometime less than halfway through 2022, Yadier Molina will surpass Iván Rodríguez for the all-time record for putouts by a catcher. If you include the postseason, he’s already done so. Obviously, the great majority of those are strikeouts, and thus is far from wholly about him.— Matthew Trueblood (@MATrueblood) December 22, 2021
- Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports determined how far a baseball would need to go out of every ballpark before it would land in a body of water. It turns out most parks are at most a few blocks away from a body of water.
- Dan Szymborski dropped the 2022 ZiPS projections for our beloved Los Angeles Angels.
- David Schoenfield at ESPN looks at the pros and cons of signing Carlos Correa to a long-term deal. ($)
- Rob Mains at Baseball Prospectus explains why small-market teams aren’t at as much of a disadvantage as they’d lead you to believe. ($)
