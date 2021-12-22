Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/22/21: Mariners Prospects, Kyle Freeland, and Buck Showalter

Good morning everybody and happy Wednesday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Everyone loves a prospect list, and Corey Brock’s got one with his top 11 Mariners prospects at The Athletic. ($)
- Shannon Drayer reports that the M’s have been collecting as much historical team memorabilia as possible with the hopes of putting it on display.
Around the league...
- Man, I certainly wouldn’t mind this.
Throwing program looks a little different this week… pic.twitter.com/RbFQphuXYo— Kyle Freeland (@KFREE_21) December 20, 2021
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic zeroes in on four bounce-back candidates for the 2022 season. ($)
- Laura Wagner at Defector talked about what life is like for a freelance journalist during the lockout.
- The Pirates made Caitlyn Callahan the first uniformed female coach in the organization’s history. She will serve as a development coach for 2022.
- The Mets officially introduced Buck Showalter as the club’s manager for the 2022 campaign.
- Major League Baseball payrolls have fallen back down to 2015 levels, further highlighting the challenges players are facing in today’s financial environment.
- Bradford Doolittle at ESPN ranked the best organizational fits for free agents Trevor Story and Carlos Correa. ($)
