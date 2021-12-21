 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/21/21: Mark Kotsay, Jake Bauers, and Ivan Nova

New, 51 comments

It’s Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning! Catch up on the happenings of the baseball world with a fresh batch of Tuesday links.

In Mariners news...

  • Manny Acta catching up with Mariners great Juan Bernhardt.
  • Congrats to Erik Swanson on his induction to the Mariemont Baseball Hall of Fame!
  • Don’t miss Paul Sewald on his thoughts about the competitive 2021 Mariners and hopes for the team’s future:

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...