Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/21/21: Mark Kotsay, Jake Bauers, and Ivan Nova

Good morning! Catch up on the happenings of the baseball world with a fresh batch of Tuesday links.
In Mariners news...
- Manny Acta catching up with Mariners great Juan Bernhardt.
Hey! @Mariners @LosMarineros fans remember this guy? He hit the 1st hr at The Kingdome. #juanbernhardt #mlbpaa pic.twitter.com/t0tz0usb9L— Manny Acta (@MannyActa14) December 20, 2021
- Congrats to Erik Swanson on his induction to the Mariemont Baseball Hall of Fame!
Coach Joe and his latest baseball hall of famers, Erik Swanson and Eric Nerl both 2012 @MMontBaseball pic.twitter.com/qLRbVVO27e— Tom Nerl (@mmontad) December 20, 2021
- Don’t miss Paul Sewald on his thoughts about the competitive 2021 Mariners and hopes for the team’s future:
Mariners @ItsPaulSewald joins @hyphen18 and Grant Balfour for an absolute epic chat in how he became one of the most dominate swing and miss guys in the game! (Link in bio) @Mariners pic.twitter.com/bpHIZsvJah— The Top Step Podcast. (@TopStepPodcast) December 20, 2021
- Corey Brock at The Athletic ranks the Mariners’ top 10 prospects, highlighted by Julio Rodriguez and pitchers Matt Brash and George Kirby. ($)
Around the league...
- The Oakland Athletics have announced Mark Kotsay as their new manager. Kotsay was the team’s third base coach last season and a former bench coach in seasons prior.
- Former Mariner Jake Bauers has signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds that includes an invitation to spring training. He became a minor league free agent following the 2021 season after he was outright by the Mariners to Triple-A Tacoma. Best of luck with your new team, Jake!
- The SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) have signed ex-MLB pitcher Ivan Nova to a one-year/$1 million deal.
- David Biltzer, part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, has acquired a large minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians.
- Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman at Fox Sports MLB detail how pro baseball players are helping grow the game in the Bahamas.
Becca’s picks...
- The NHL has become the first major US sport to postpone games during the recent covid surge, with the league planning to resume play next week after allowing time for players to get tested. ($)
Loading comments...