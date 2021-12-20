Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/20/21: Ichiro Suzuki, Buck Showalter, and Tom Brady

In Mariners news...
- Same, J.P. Same.
https://t.co/5nJZndZYr1 https://t.co/tkSjsewRtU— jp crawford (@jp_crawford) December 19, 2021
- He’s still got it.
48 year old Ichiro is overseas striking out high schoolers with zero mercy pic.twitter.com/xlE0ph8MUL— Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) December 18, 2021
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times analyzes the Mariners’ first base depth chart, focusing on the important roles of Ty France and Evan White this upcoming season.
- The Mariners have had the most meaningful offseason in baseball so far, argues Brent Stecker at 710 ESPN Seattle.
Around the league...
- Congrats to Francisco and Katia Lindor!
Congratulations to @Lindor12BC and his wife Katia for getting married over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/B6vPCrMnqA— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 19, 2021
- Kansas City Royals catching prospect MJ Melendez takes home the 2021 Bahamas Derby championship.
MJ Melendez is your 2021 Bahamas Derby champ pic.twitter.com/o5pfNOl7vn— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 18, 2021
- ICYMI: Buck Showalter has been hired as the new manager of the New York Mets on a three-year deal, with his salary predicted to be the highest of any manager in Mets history.
Becca’s picks...
- Wow...
On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 ...— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021
Back on Dec 10, 2006:
- Brady was 29 years, 129 days old
- No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL
- Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints
