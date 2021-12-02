Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/21: MLB Lockout, Marcus Stroman, and Chris Taylor

Good morning everybody. It is officially #lockoutszn which means baseball news will probably be coming real slow and boring for these next several weeks, if not months. How joyous. Until then, here’s some things that teams got done at the buzzer and some other news from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

This dude isn’t even an adult and he’s already bigger than Nelson Cruz.

Lazaro hanging with Nelson Cruz. pic.twitter.com/PMclQBFGl0 — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) December 2, 2021

It sounds like J.P. Crawford and Paul Sewald aren’t the only Mariners who are helping to recruit players!

Mitch Haniger also did his part in recruiting Robbie Ray to join the @Mariners

"Listening to him talk about this city...the group of guys in that clubhouse...the camaraderie, brotherhood, it just seemed right." pic.twitter.com/fFzqeFQh2Z — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 2, 2021

Once the lockout ends, except the Mariners to be players in the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes.

GM Jerry Dipoto confirms to @ByTimBooth @StoneLarry and others that they had a meeting with Seiya Suzuki via Zoom.



Dipoto: "I don't know where that will lead. But I can tell you, we're interested. He's a great player." — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) December 1, 2021

Well, this certainly would be interesting. A side note: Jerry Dipoto also mentioned that the team plans to utilize a regular five-man rotation for 2022.

The Mariners will continue to look for a starting pitcher via free agency or trade ... But Jerry Dipoto acknowledged today that, if they don't add another, prospects Matt Brash and Brandon Williamson could be considered for the fifth rotation spot.https://t.co/3vCeKnTspg — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) December 2, 2021

Around the league...

Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a four-year, $20 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Martinez, 31, starred for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan this year (1.62 ERA) and gets opt-outs after first and second year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2021

#Brewers pull off stunning trade before lockout deadline, sending Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston with minor-league prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton in exchange for rightfielder Hunter Renfroe. — Tom (@Haudricourt) December 2, 2021

And in even more buzzer-beater fashion, the Orioles added another starter to their staff.

Free-agent right-hander Jordan Lyles in agreement with Orioles on one-year, $7M contract that includes a club option for 2023, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. Physical presumably will take place after lockout. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 2, 2021

It doesn’t sound like the Mariners have been in on Carlos Correa recently. Although, we also didn’t hear anything about them being in on Robbie Ray before he signed.

According to MLB sources the agent for free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has heard from the @Yankees, @RedSox, @Dodgers, @Cubs and @Braves and was offered five years/$160 million by the Astros last month. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 2, 2021

The Brothers claimed the Taiwan Series title yesterday, their first in 11 years.

In other international news, José Marmolejos appears to have found his new home.

Yesterday we saw news that the Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens to play in Japan, and the Rakuten Eagles are reportedly close to a deal with him. Report also says the Eagles are close to signing former Seattle Marines OF Jose Marmolejos as well https://t.co/ATZ48rMYVO #npb — NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) December 2, 2021