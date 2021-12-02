Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/21: MLB Lockout, Marcus Stroman, and Chris Taylor

Good morning everybody. It is officially #lockoutszn which means baseball news will probably be coming real slow and boring for these next several weeks, if not months. How joyous. Until then, here’s some things that teams got done at the buzzer and some other news from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- This dude isn’t even an adult and he’s already bigger than Nelson Cruz.
Lazaro hanging with Nelson Cruz. pic.twitter.com/PMclQBFGl0— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) December 2, 2021
- It sounds like J.P. Crawford and Paul Sewald aren’t the only Mariners who are helping to recruit players!
Mitch Haniger also did his part in recruiting Robbie Ray to join the @Mariners— Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) December 2, 2021
"Listening to him talk about this city...the group of guys in that clubhouse...the camaraderie, brotherhood, it just seemed right." pic.twitter.com/fFzqeFQh2Z
- Once the lockout ends, except the Mariners to be players in the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes.
GM Jerry Dipoto confirms to @ByTimBooth @StoneLarry and others that they had a meeting with Seiya Suzuki via Zoom.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) December 1, 2021
Dipoto: "I don't know where that will lead. But I can tell you, we're interested. He's a great player."
- Well, this certainly would be interesting. A side note: Jerry Dipoto also mentioned that the team plans to utilize a regular five-man rotation for 2022.
The Mariners will continue to look for a starting pitcher via free agency or trade ... But Jerry Dipoto acknowledged today that, if they don't add another, prospects Matt Brash and Brandon Williamson could be considered for the fifth rotation spot.https://t.co/3vCeKnTspg— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) December 2, 2021
Around the league...
- If you’ve been avoiding all of the logistics surrounding a lockout until now, ESPN has a decent explainer as to what happens next for the sport.
- One big domino fell last night with Marcus Stroman agreeing to a three-year $71 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. With that, all of the frontline starting pitcher free agents have signed except for Carlos Rodón and Clayton Kershaw.
- Despite the rumors linking him to Seattle, Chris Taylor will be returning to the Dodgers on a four-year, $60 million deal.
- The Phillies bolstered their bullpen with a one-year deal with right-hander Corey Knebel.
- Righty reliever Mark Melancon also found himself a new home, landing in Arizona on a two-year contract.
- Free agent reliever Luis García inked a two-year deal with the Padres.
- That wasn’t the only deal the Padres made yesterday.
Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a four-year, $20 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Martinez, 31, starred for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan this year (1.62 ERA) and gets opt-outs after first and second year.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2021
- Dylan Bundy signed a one-year, $5 million deal to pitch for Minnesota in 2022.
- Rich Hill will be going back to Boston on a one-year deal.
- And just minutes before the lockout started, this happened.
#Brewers pull off stunning trade before lockout deadline, sending Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston with minor-league prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton in exchange for rightfielder Hunter Renfroe.— Tom (@Haudricourt) December 2, 2021
- And in even more buzzer-beater fashion, the Orioles added another starter to their staff.
Free-agent right-hander Jordan Lyles in agreement with Orioles on one-year, $7M contract that includes a club option for 2023, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. Physical presumably will take place after lockout.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 2, 2021
- It doesn’t sound like the Mariners have been in on Carlos Correa recently. Although, we also didn’t hear anything about them being in on Robbie Ray before he signed.
According to MLB sources the agent for free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has heard from the @Yankees, @RedSox, @Dodgers, @Cubs and @Braves and was offered five years/$160 million by the Astros last month.— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 2, 2021
- The Brothers claimed the Taiwan Series title yesterday, their first in 11 years.
THE CURSE IS OVER!!! THE @CTBC_BROTHERS ARE BACK ON TOP!!!!#CPBL | #TaiwanSeries pic.twitter.com/mERaNtx4aw— CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) December 1, 2021
- In other international news, José Marmolejos appears to have found his new home.
Yesterday we saw news that the Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens to play in Japan, and the Rakuten Eagles are reportedly close to a deal with him. Report also says the Eagles are close to signing former Seattle Marines OF Jose Marmolejos as well https://t.co/ATZ48rMYVO #npb— NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) December 2, 2021
- Howard Megdal at Baseball Prospectus says that there needs to be more of a space for women’s professional baseball, and Kelsie Whitmore’s dominance underscores that once again. ($)
