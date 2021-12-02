 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/21: MLB Lockout, Marcus Stroman, and Chris Taylor

New, 79 comments

It’s a dark time to be a baseball fan.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
Remember when we used to play baseball? Me too
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everybody. It is officially #lockoutszn which means baseball news will probably be coming real slow and boring for these next several weeks, if not months. How joyous. Until then, here’s some things that teams got done at the buzzer and some other news from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • This dude isn’t even an adult and he’s already bigger than Nelson Cruz.
  • It sounds like J.P. Crawford and Paul Sewald aren’t the only Mariners who are helping to recruit players!
  • Once the lockout ends, except the Mariners to be players in the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes.
  • Well, this certainly would be interesting. A side note: Jerry Dipoto also mentioned that the team plans to utilize a regular five-man rotation for 2022.

Around the league...

  • And in even more buzzer-beater fashion, the Orioles added another starter to their staff.
  • It doesn’t sound like the Mariners have been in on Carlos Correa recently. Although, we also didn’t hear anything about them being in on Robbie Ray before he signed.
  • The Brothers claimed the Taiwan Series title yesterday, their first in 11 years.
  • In other international news, José Marmolejos appears to have found his new home.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...