 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/18/21: Jared Sandberg, Bobby Abreu, and Kyle Seager

New, 2 comments

Some links to kick off the weekend.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s kick off the weekend with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Former Mariner alert...
  • This could be some cool content while we await the lockout to conclude.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • The real-life game of quidditch, which is inspired by the sport played in the Harry Potter series, is undergoing a search for a new name for the sport given J.K. Rowling’s famous anti-trans stance.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...