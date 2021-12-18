Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/18/21: Jared Sandberg, Bobby Abreu, and Kyle Seager

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s kick off the weekend with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Former Mariner alert...
Corrected news: Jared Sandberg, the Mariners BENCH coach last season, is also now with the Padres and will be Triple-A manager.— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) December 17, 2021
- This could be some cool content while we await the lockout to conclude.
Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/Ecr8UZKjIy— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) December 17, 2021
Around the league...
- Jesse Rogers at ESPN reported that MLB and the MLBPA did hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss lesser aspects of the next CBA such as drug testing and scheduling.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs lays out the Hall of Fame case for former Angel Bobby Abreu.
- Pinstripe Alley explains why the Yankees should target Kyle Seager this offseason. Seeing him in pinstripes would be both very weird and very sad.
- Justin Verlander’s player option for 2023 is reportedly conditional on him pitching a certain number of innings in 2022, meaning it’s not necessarily a foregone conclusion that he will be an Astro for two years as previously expected.
Anders’ picks...
- The real-life game of quidditch, which is inspired by the sport played in the Harry Potter series, is undergoing a search for a new name for the sport given J.K. Rowling’s famous anti-trans stance.
Loading comments...