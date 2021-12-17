Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/17/21: Ender Inciarte, Matt Andriese, and Isaiah Thomas

In Mariners news...
- Check out Perfect Game’s 2022 MLB Mock Draft and which players they predict the Mariners will select.
Perfect Game does great work, and they're the first to publish a 2022 MLB Mock Draft. @TRussoPG has the Seattle Mariners selecting Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada with pick no. 21. https://t.co/P4uDb50s4L pic.twitter.com/Z91gQ9zgfL— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) December 16, 2021
- The team has announced their roster for their latest player camp in Peoria:
Taking their hitting to the next level— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) December 16, 2021
Check out the roster for this year’s Rake Camp, currently underway in Peoria. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/GV8cJYPols
- Mariners pitcher Yohan Ramirez continues to impress in his LIDOM outings.
Two more solid innings of work for Yohan Ramírez tonight for the Águilas in LIDOM: two innings, five of six batters struck out and one easy pop-out. That brings him up to six scoreless innings so far.— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) December 17, 2021
Around the league...
- Rest in peace to Cleveland Guardians catching prospect Andres Melendez, who died suddenly yesterday at the age of 20. He was known for his positive energy and the joy he brought to the field everyday, and will be greatly missed.
- Center fielder Ender Inciarte has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees after playing with the Atlanta Braves for the past six seasons. He was DFA’d by the Braves after 52 games with the team last season.
- Former Mariners’ RHP Matt Andriese has agreed to a deal with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. Andriese elected free agency after being DFA’d by the Mariners at the end of September.
- In other former Mariner news, utility player Tim Lopes has signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies.
Becca’s picks...
- Isaiah Thomas has reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers as his NBA comeback hopes continue. He recently played in one NBA G League game with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate, and dropped 42 points while recording eight assists and six rebounds. The Lakers are looking to fill at least five COVID absences and hope that the addition of Thomas could help.
