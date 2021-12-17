 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/17/21: Ender Inciarte, Matt Andriese, and Isaiah Thomas

Happy Friday!

By Becca Weinberg
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Check out Perfect Game’s 2022 MLB Mock Draft and which players they predict the Mariners will select.
  • The team has announced their roster for their latest player camp in Peoria:
  • Mariners pitcher Yohan Ramirez continues to impress in his LIDOM outings.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Isaiah Thomas has reportedly signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers as his NBA comeback hopes continue. He recently played in one NBA G League game with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate, and dropped 42 points while recording eight assists and six rebounds. The Lakers are looking to fill at least five COVID absences and hope that the addition of Thomas could help.

