Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/16/21: Seiya Suzuki, CBA Negotiations, and the OL Reign

Hello everyone! Let’s get this Thursday started with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Re-live the Mariners’ team history through this fun graphic.
The next team in the Position Player WAR series are the @Mariners, who were formed in 1977.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) December 14, 2021
Check out all your favorite Mariners players in this progressive timeline!
Players include: @AROD, @11EdgarMartinez, @RobinsonCano, @_mcameron44, @ncboomstick23, @RaulIbanezMLB pic.twitter.com/Pozok8tB7d
- The M’s announced a few more front office moves yesterday.
New Mariners director of player development Emanuel Sifuentes has announced the following coordinators.— Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) December 15, 2021
Louis Boyd – Minor League field coordinator
CJ Gillman – Hitting coordinator (new hire)
Zac Livingston – Catching coordinator
- This is good to hear after last week’s report that a handful of AL East teams were in on him the most.
Hear multiple West Coast teams are also in on Suzuki, including Giants, Mariners and more. Multitalented OF predictably has big interest. https://t.co/elBPGKWbgC— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2021
Around the league...
- Don’t expect any breaking news regarding the lockout any time soon as Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that MLB and the MLBPA are unlikely to formally meet to discuss major financial divides until after New Year’s. ($)
- I’m not sure who would come to a FanFest that didn’t have player appearances, but you do you, Astros.
In an email to season-ticket holders, the Astros announced that FanFest will return to Minute Maid Park on Jan. 22. It promises appearances from "your favorite coaches, alumni, and broadcasters." If the lockout is ongoing, no current players are permitted on site.— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 15, 2021
- Daniel Epstein at Baseball Prospectus explains why exactly the players are upset with the current financial situation and why it’s important for them to get more of a fair shake in future seasons. ($)
- Jake Mintz at FOX Sports went on the hunt for the most irrelevant home run of the 2021 campaign.
- While Major League Baseball is on pause, sports leagues all over the world are dealing with a massive spike in positive cases.
The Puerto Rican winter league has temporarily suspended its season after 39 positive Covid tests among players, coaches and staff among the five teams in the league. The league said all were vaccinated:https://t.co/qA2Mfl5Ub7— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) December 15, 2021
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic presents the nastiest pitches of the 2021 season. Paul Sewald got a special shout-out for his stellar fastball. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- Big news for Seattle-area sports fans: The OL Reign are returning to the Emerald City!
Loading comments...