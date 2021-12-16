 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/16/21: Seiya Suzuki, CBA Negotiations, and the OL Reign

We finally got some news on when lockout negotiations could resume.

By Anders Jorstad

Hello everyone! Let’s get this Thursday started with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Re-live the Mariners’ team history through this fun graphic.
  • The M’s announced a few more front office moves yesterday.
  • This is good to hear after last week’s report that a handful of AL East teams were in on him the most.

Around the league...

  • Don’t expect any breaking news regarding the lockout any time soon as Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that MLB and the MLBPA are unlikely to formally meet to discuss major financial divides until after New Year’s. ($)
  • I’m not sure who would come to a FanFest that didn’t have player appearances, but you do you, Astros.
  • Daniel Epstein at Baseball Prospectus explains why exactly the players are upset with the current financial situation and why it’s important for them to get more of a fair shake in future seasons. ($)
  • Jake Mintz at FOX Sports went on the hunt for the most irrelevant home run of the 2021 campaign.
  • While Major League Baseball is on pause, sports leagues all over the world are dealing with a massive spike in positive cases.

Anders’ picks...

