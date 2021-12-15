Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/15/21: Junior Lake, Jordan Romano, and Buck Showalter

Hello folks! Let’s get you caught up on the latest as we kick off this Wednesday.
In Mariners news...
- Congratulations to J.P. and Kathy!
12.11.21 best day of my life pic.twitter.com/tbJwghKfrk— jp crawford (@jp_crawford) December 14, 2021
- The M’s made made some more internal moves, including the hiring of a new Director of Player Development with Andy McKay moving to the major league coaching staff.
More Mariners promotions. Emanuel Sifuentes officially announced as new Director of Player Development. pic.twitter.com/z9mMNGbAXK— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) December 14, 2021
- Corey Brock at The Athletic expects the Mariners to make additions to the starting rotation once the lockout is over, most likely via trade. ($)
Around the league...
- A former Mariner has agreed to a deal with the Angels.
Source: Angels signing outfielder Dillon Thomas to minor-league deal with invite to spring training. Thomas, 29, can play all three outfield positions and has posted consistently high exit velocities in the minors. He made his MLB debut this season with the Mariners.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 14, 2021
- Remember Junior Lake? He’s still finding a lot of success on the baseball field even if it’s not in the big leagues.
- Marc Normandin at Defector points out that in the end, owners are always on the losing end of lockouts.
- Jordan Romano, who at one point last year served as the closer for the Blue Jays, underwent offseason knee surgery.
- Buck Showalter is reportedly among the finalists for the Mets managerial opening.
Loading comments...