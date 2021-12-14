 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/14/21: Sam Carlson, J.P. Crawford, and Justin Verlander

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Seattle Mariners v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Nothing to see here, just Mariners prospect Sam Carlson hitting some light weights to start off the day.
  • While there are multiple young shortstops available that the Mariners could pursue, it’s unlikely that any of them would take J.P. Crawford’s place, writes Ryan Divish in his latest Mariners mailbag.

Around the league...

  • Justin Verlander’s two-year deal with the Houston Astros has now been formally approved by MLB.

Becca’s picks...

  • In what many are calling a controversial decision by the Seattle Kraken, the team has announced their first-ever Kraken NFT. The environmental impacts of NFTs are known to be harmful, so many fans are calling out the Kraken due to their home arena being Climate Pledge Arena and their efforts to be environmentally conscious.

