Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/13/21: Maikel Franco, Dee Strange-Gordon, and Andrew Romine

More minor league deals as the MLB lockout continues.

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have added hitting coach Rob Marcelino to their player development staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

Around the league...

  • Freddy Galvis’ contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of NPB is now official.

