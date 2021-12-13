Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/13/21: Maikel Franco, Dee Strange-Gordon, and Andrew Romine

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have added hitting coach Rob Marcelino to their player development staff for the upcoming 2022 season.
I am excited/proud to share that I have been hired to be part of the player development staff for the Seattle @Mariners org. The process/people are tremendous. Thank U 2 all I have connected w/during the hiring process and a special thanks to @AndyMcKayHG and @CoachGilly6— Coach Marcelino (@CoachMarcelino) December 12, 2021
Around the league...
- Freddy Galvis’ contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of NPB is now official.
Freddy Galvis has a 2-year agreement with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Done deal.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2021
- The Washington Nationals have signed both veteran third baseman Maikel Franco and former Mariner Dee Strange-Gordon to minor league deals, making use of their ability to sign minor league contracts during the current MLB lockout.
- Infielder (and another former Mariner!) Andrew Romine has announced his retirement from baseball after 11 seasons in the majors.
- Brandon Finnegan, a left handed reliever who was in the Cincinnati Reds system last season, has agreed to a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox.
- The New York Mets’ managerial search has reportedly been narrowed down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, and Matt Quatraro. Each candidate will be invited back for a second round of interviews as the process continues.
