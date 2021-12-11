 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/11/21: Franklin Gutiérrez, Hank Conger, and Ben Bowen

It’s the weekend!

By Anders Jorstad

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Here are some links to get your day started.

In Mariners news...

  • Anthony Castrovince looked back on the 2008 three-team trade that sent Franklin Gutiérrez — among others — to Seattle.

Around the league...

  • Jayson Stark at The Athletic has a solution to tanking that would, if immediately implemented, give the Mariners the second overall pick for 2022. ($)
  • The Federal Way native has been added to the Twins coaching staff.

