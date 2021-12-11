Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/11/21: Franklin Gutiérrez, Hank Conger, and Ben Bowen

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Here are some links to get your day started.
In Mariners news...
- Anthony Castrovince looked back on the 2008 three-team trade that sent Franklin Gutiérrez — among others — to Seattle.
Around the league...
- Jayson Stark at The Athletic has a solution to tanking that would, if immediately implemented, give the Mariners the second overall pick for 2022. ($)
- The Federal Way native has been added to the Twins coaching staff.
We're excited to welcome new First Base/Catching Coach, Hank Conger! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/Uu9GaKoM1M— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) December 10, 2021
- Dan Szymborki projected how Barry Bonds’ and Roger Clemens’ careers would have gone if they didn’t take steroids.
- Oh heck yeah.
Japan's Giants to establish women's baseball team | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News https://t.co/a7n9uegh73— IWBC (@IWBC4Me) December 10, 2021
- Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated argues that players need to use their platforms to speak up during the lockout.
- Former MLB reliever Ben Bowen has retired and agreed to join the Angels front office.
