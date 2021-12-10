Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/10/21: Mike Tauchman, Adam Plutko, and Clint Hurdle

Hello folks! As we get our Friday started, here’s what’s happening in the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners made some internal moves in their front office. David Hesslink, who was drafted by the Mariners in 2018 just so they could hire him for a position in the organization after that season was over, continues to move up the ladder.
The @Mariners have announced 8 promotions within the club's Baseball Operations department: pic.twitter.com/CfwbRym4u1— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) December 9, 2021
- Congratulations to Travis and Madison!
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for the happy couple— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) December 9, 2021
A huge congrats goes out to Travis Kuhn and Madison! (via Travis Kuhn on IG) pic.twitter.com/rfJyIBd59i
Around the league...
- Apparently Jerry Dipoto isn’t the only one who can make a trade during a lockout.
From the #SFGiants: The Giants and Braves made a minor league trade with RHP Tanner Andrews joining the Giants’ organization in exchange for cash considerations.— Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) December 9, 2021
- Mike Tauchman joins the group of players who are heading overseas for the 2022 campaign.
OF Mike Tauchman heads to Hanwha Eagles of KBO for $1 million total. https://t.co/d6sNh5L7NW— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) December 10, 2021
- Adam Plutko, too.
RHP Adam Plutko is heading to LG Twins of KBO for $800,000 total ($500K in salary, $300K in incentives). https://t.co/o8M68oTeYA— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) December 10, 2021
- Jon Rimmer at Pinstripe Alley is worried that players are on their own for training while the lockout is happening.
- Luke Hooper at Fangraphs took a deeper look at the breakout that Luis Robert enjoyed near the end of 2021.
- The Rockies have brought Clint Hurdle into the front office as a Special Assistant to the GM.
Loading comments...