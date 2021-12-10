 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/10/21: Mike Tauchman, Adam Plutko, and Clint Hurdle

Happy Friday!

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks! As we get our Friday started, here’s what’s happening in the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners made some internal moves in their front office. David Hesslink, who was drafted by the Mariners in 2018 just so they could hire him for a position in the organization after that season was over, continues to move up the ladder.
  • Congratulations to Travis and Madison!

Around the league...

  • Apparently Jerry Dipoto isn’t the only one who can make a trade during a lockout.
  • Mike Tauchman joins the group of players who are heading overseas for the 2022 campaign.
  • Adam Plutko, too.

