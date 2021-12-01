 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/1/21: Andrés Muñoz, Raisel Iglesias, and Joey Wendle

Another flurry of moves happened yesterday as teams tried to fill their rosters before the looming lockout.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy December! Here’s what’s happening in baseball as we approach the lockout tonight.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

