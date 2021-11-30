Emergency Podcast: A Ray of Hope

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

We are back with an emergency podcast, fresh from the hot where our beloved nautical baseball team has wrangled a big fish. Soon after trading for nondescript (but still a clear upgrade) Adam Frazier the Mariners swooped in to sign reigning AL Cy young winner Mr. Robert Ray to the rotation. It feels like the first of two shoes to drop, even more so after Shannon Drayer indicated a big trade may be on the horizon. A collective sign of relief was let out upon signing Ray, but the team still has holes to patch in the infield and outfield, with names like Bryant, Story and Correa still on the board. And what on earth are the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels doing? We take a look around the AL West and assess the competition.

Assorted Musings: