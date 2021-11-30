 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/30/21: Robbie Ray, Max Scherzer, and Corey Seager

The Mariners are making moves!

By Becca Weinberg
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners are reportedly one of multiple teams interested in free agent Chris Taylor.
  • Reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is now a Seattle Mariner, as Jerry Dipoto makes his first big free agent signing of the offseason. Ray will join the team on a five-year/$115 million deal, the largest free agent contract that Dipoto has given while with the Mariners.

Around the league...

  • Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on his well-deserved Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award!

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to Lionel Messi on his record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or!

