Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/30/21: Robbie Ray, Max Scherzer, and Corey Seager

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners are reportedly one of multiple teams interested in free agent Chris Taylor.
Sources: Free agent Chris Taylor is drawing broad interest and could sign by Wednesday. Dodgers would like to retain him. Blue Jays, Mariners, Angels, and Nationals also have been involved over the past week. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2021
- Reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray is now a Seattle Mariner, as Jerry Dipoto makes his first big free agent signing of the offseason. Ray will join the team on a five-year/$115 million deal, the largest free agent contract that Dipoto has given while with the Mariners.
Around the league...
- Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on his well-deserved Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award!
Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on being named the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award winner! pic.twitter.com/oQS4UXNF9N— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) November 29, 2021
- Max Scherzer has agreed to a record-setting three-year/$130 million deal with the New York Mets that brings his average annual salary to $43.33 million. At the age of 37, he has also become the oldest player in MLB history to sign a $100 million deal.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates have re-signed OF Ben Gamel to a one-year/$1.8 million deal that includes up to $200,000 in incentives for increased plate appearances.
- Superstar shortstop Corey Seager is in agreement with the Texas Rangers on a 10-year/$325 million mega deal.
- RHP Kirby Yates has signed with the Atlanta Braves on a two-year/$8.25 million deal that includes a $5.75 million club option for 2024 with a $1.25 million buyout.
- Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers are reportedly closing in on six-year deal, with details yet to come.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to Lionel Messi on his record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or!
Messi claims his SEVENTH Ballon d'Or— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2021
Greatness @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/18OnMWs9FU
