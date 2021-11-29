 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Internet Reacts to the Seattle Mariners Signing Robbie Ray

The Mariners have found their ace. Here’s what people think about that.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Game One-Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

The long-awaited and often-promised spending spree for the Seattle Mariners has finally begun, with the team reportedly agreeing to a five-year contract with reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray worth $115 million. If you haven’t done so already, check out Isabelle’s instant reaction to the M’s biggest free agent signing of the Jerry Dipoto era. We’ll also have a deep dive analysis on Ray’s repertoire in the next day or so from Michael Ajeto.

Here’s what the Mariners community and the baseball world thinks of this signing in the wake of the news.

The Last Laugh

Apparently, the Mariners were able to pull a fast one on their division rivals, who were noted suitors for the left-hander.

In fact, Angels fans were so distressed by this signing that they created a chatroom to vent their frustrations. Here are some highlights from that discussion.

A’s fans aren’t feeling too good right now either.

The Fit

Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner chimed in with his thoughts on the acquisition.

Maybe not the same kind of “fit” but there’s certainly some excitement to see more than just Ray’s arm in Seattle.

Player Reactions

Some current Mariners seemed excited to have Ray on board.

The Mariners have their rotation ace, and they’re probably not done adding. What are your takeaways from the signing?

