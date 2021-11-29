The Internet Reacts to the Seattle Mariners Signing Robbie Ray

The long-awaited and often-promised spending spree for the Seattle Mariners has finally begun, with the team reportedly agreeing to a five-year contract with reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray worth $115 million. If you haven’t done so already, check out Isabelle’s instant reaction to the M’s biggest free agent signing of the Jerry Dipoto era. We’ll also have a deep dive analysis on Ray’s repertoire in the next day or so from Michael Ajeto.

Here’s what the Mariners community and the baseball world thinks of this signing in the wake of the news.

The Last Laugh

Apparently, the Mariners were able to pull a fast one on their division rivals, who were noted suitors for the left-hander.

Robbie Ray was scheduled to meet with the Angels, but the Mariners decided to swoop in and took him away. Ray will do well in T-Mobile Park. — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 29, 2021

In fact, Angels fans were so distressed by this signing that they created a chatroom to vent their frustrations. Here are some highlights from that discussion.

More highlights:



“We’re gonna get Johnny Cueto and Matt Boyd and let Raisel walk”



“I’m excited for Mike to announce his retirement and pull a Barry Sanders on the Angels” — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) November 29, 2021

A’s fans aren’t feeling too good right now either.

AL West additions:

- Corey Seager

- Marcus Semien (returns)

- Robbie Ray

- Jon Gray

- Noah Syndergaard

- Justin Verlander (returns)



A's: pic.twitter.com/retqDYlskV — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) November 29, 2021

The Fit

Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner chimed in with his thoughts on the acquisition.

Robbie Ray strikes out a ton, but gives up a lot of hard contact, especially in the air. Not sure there’s a better place for him than Seattle and the AL West in general. It could go wrong; he’s a pitcher. But I like the combo of player and park(s) here. — Marc W (@USSM_Marc) November 29, 2021

Maybe not the same kind of “fit” but there’s certainly some excitement to see more than just Ray’s arm in Seattle.

robbie ray is a seattle mariner pic.twitter.com/2XKauLTmPQ — Zach••• (@zachleft) November 29, 2021

Player Reactions

Some current Mariners seemed excited to have Ray on board.

Time to get ready for loud grunts and LOTSSSS of punchouts @Mariners fans! https://t.co/NFtko2ZExB — Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) November 29, 2021

The Mariners have their rotation ace, and they’re probably not done adding. What are your takeaways from the signing?