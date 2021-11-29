 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/29/21: Jon Gray, Michael Lorenzen, and Marcus Semien

Many of baseball’s big names have found new homes.

By Becca Weinberg
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Adam Frazier, the Mariners’ newest addition, is ready to get started with his new club.

Around the league...

  • The New York Mets appear to be the front runner on a Max Scherzer deal, although nothing has been finalized yet.
  • Michael Lorenzen has agreed on a one-year/$7 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels that is pending a physical. The team plans to use him in their starting rotation.
  • Free agent RHP Jon Gray is reportedly heading to the Rangers on a four year deal with $56 million.
  • The Rangers continue to make moves:

