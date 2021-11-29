Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/29/21: Jon Gray, Michael Lorenzen, and Marcus Semien

In Mariners news...
- Adam Frazier, the Mariners’ newest addition, is ready to get started with his new club.
@A_Fraz12 is excited to get to work. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/cX1nYwcoeC— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 27, 2021
Around the league...
- The New York Mets appear to be the front runner on a Max Scherzer deal, although nothing has been finalized yet.
The #Mets are making progress with Max Scherzer. Have not heard it is final. Deal might be for as much as 4 years if it gets done.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 29, 2021
- Michael Lorenzen has agreed on a one-year/$7 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels that is pending a physical. The team plans to use him in their starting rotation.
Free-agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year deal worth around $7 million, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the situation. Lorenzen is going to be in the Angels’ rotation.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 29, 2021
- Free agent RHP Jon Gray is reportedly heading to the Rangers on a four year deal with $56 million.
Jon Gray will get $56 million over four years from Texas, pending a physical, according to a source.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021
- The Rangers continue to make moves:
Texas' deal with Kole Calhoun is a one-year, $5.2 million pact with an option for 2023, per source. The Rangers have spent $236.2 million today for Marcus Semien, Jon Gray and Calhoun, making it clear that they plan to be a contender in the AL West in 2022.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 29, 2021
- Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has signed with the Texas Rangers on a large seven-year/$175 million deal that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.
- Free agent RHP Kevin Gausman has signed a five-year/$110 million contract with the Blue Jays as they look to fill holes in their starting rotation.
