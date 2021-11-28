 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/28/21: Kevin Gausman, Corey Kluber, and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows

New, 370 comments

The Astros beef up their bullpen, and other intrigue.

By John Trupin
San Francisco Giants v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

We welcome you all out of your post Adam Frazier-trade fugue state. If you missed that move, here’s our write-up, and keep an eye out for another move looming in the next day, as many free agent dalliances appear to be reaching their crescendo.

In Mariners news...

  • Some more connections for the Mariners, hello Kris Bryant.
  • Ken Rosenthal’s notes for The Athletic include some discussion of the Seattle Mariners and their intentions. The club is reportedly in the final few clubs attempting to lure RHP Kevin Gausman, as well as heavily interested in SS/UTIL Chris Taylor, among others. They also appear comfortable with Abraham Toro getting 400 plate appearances in any case, and may look to platoon Toro and Frazier.
  • The Astros media sees Seattle as a possible landing place for Carlos Correa.
  • Though Jerry Dipoto has made a multitude of trades, he’s yet to deal with a couple clubs directly thus far.
  • Some hot clips from 19 year old LHP Jose Aquino, a prospect from the Mariners system who came into the organization via the same international amateur class as Noelvi Marte.

Around the league...

  • The Houston Astros locked up former Phillies closer Hector Neris to a two-year deal worth $17 million.
  • The Astros also signed righty reliever Yimi Garcia to a two-year deal for $11 million with a club option.
  • Predicting contracts is both a hobby and a job for public baseball writing outlets, as well as crowdsourced results. Those predictions have become more accurate over time, which also can offer a useful benchmark for which agents tend to beat expectations - and yes, this is an article about Scott Boras, via Travis Sawchik of The Score.
  • Will Leitch of MLB.com ranks the top landing spots for RHP ace Max Scherzer.
  • For those of you inclined to calculate service time at home, the Super Two cutoff has been identified.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...