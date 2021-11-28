Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/28/21: Kevin Gausman, Corey Kluber, and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows

We welcome you all out of your post Adam Frazier-trade fugue state. If you missed that move, here’s our write-up, and keep an eye out for another move looming in the next day, as many free agent dalliances appear to be reaching their crescendo.

In Mariners news...

Some more connections for the Mariners, hello Kris Bryant.

The Seattle Mariners are among the teams interested in free-agent infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant, according to sources familiar with the situation. The expectation, as of right now, is that Bryant will not sign before the potential Dec. 1 work stoppage. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 28, 2021

Ken Rosenthal’s notes for The Athletic include some discussion of the Seattle Mariners and their intentions. The club is reportedly in the final few clubs attempting to lure RHP Kevin Gausman, as well as heavily interested in SS/UTIL Chris Taylor, among others. They also appear comfortable with Abraham Toro getting 400 plate appearances in any case, and may look to platoon Toro and Frazier.

The Astros media sees Seattle as a possible landing place for Carlos Correa.

Though Jerry Dipoto has made a multitude of trades, he’s yet to deal with a couple clubs directly thus far.

this will be the 8th trade Jerry Dipoto has made with SD, tied with NYY as the 3rd-most frequent trade partner. still behind TBR (13) and LAD (10, but most of them SUPER minor besides Chris Taylor)



only teams Dipoto hasn't traded with as Mariners GM:



Angels

Rockies

Tigers

Reds https://t.co/QYoMVH8AUp — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 27, 2021

Some hot clips from 19 year old LHP Jose Aquino, a prospect from the Mariners system who came into the organization via the same international amateur class as Noelvi Marte.

Around the league...

The Tampa Bay Rays officially announced their massive extension for SS Wander Franco, the largest contract in club history. You can see the payment breakdown here.





Wander Franco is gonna be with us for a long time pic.twitter.com/HQehPTBriS — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 27, 2021

The Houston Astros locked up former Phillies closer Hector Neris to a two-year deal worth $17 million.

The Astros also signed righty reliever Yimi Garcia to a two-year deal for $11 million with a club option.

Predicting contracts is both a hobby and a job for public baseball writing outlets, as well as crowdsourced results. Those predictions have become more accurate over time, which also can offer a useful benchmark for which agents tend to beat expectations - and yes, this is an article about Scott Boras, via Travis Sawchik of The Score.

Will Leitch of MLB.com ranks the top landing spots for RHP ace Max Scherzer.

For those of you inclined to calculate service time at home, the Super Two cutoff has been identified.

This year’s Super Two cutoff has been confirmed at 2.116. — timdierkes (@timdierkes) November 27, 2021

The Yakult Swallows of Tokyo won the Japan Series title this weekend in an extra-inning thriller, their first title since 2001.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic looked into the Adam Frazier trade from the Padres perspective, while Corey Brock took it on from the Mariners side.

Former Tacoma Rainiers pitching coach Rob Marcello Jr. appeared to play a role in targeting Ray Kerr in the deal.

A.J. Preller said the Adam Frazier trade was about reallocating resources and getting Ray Kerr and Corey Rosier. Director of pitching development Rob Marcello Jr. endorsed the Kerr acquisition after coaching him in Triple A. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 27, 2021