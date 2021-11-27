Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/27/21: Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar

We’ve made it to Saturday! As many in the game have pointed out, we’re more likely to see activity this weekend than we will be next week, because all physicals need to be completed before the CBA expiration as well. We already have some news to catch you up on from yesterday, so let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times tells the story of how Scott Servais is revered in his home town to this day.
- I guess it’s a couple of days late for this, but check out the Mariners opinions on Thanksgiving food.
Thanksgiving food hot takes! Let’s hear yours ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rPxugrymAw— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 26, 2021
- Brent Stecker makes the case for the M’s to sign Trevor Story.
Around the league...
- The Mets were very busy yesterday, headlining a flurry of moves with a four-year, $78 million deal for center fielder Starling Marte.
- You can eliminate one player who has been linked to the Mariners from the free agent pool, as the Mets also signed Mark Canha to a two year contract worth $26.5 million.
- The Mets also beefed up their infield with a two-year, $20 million deal for Eduardo Escobar.
- The Mets might not be done upgrading their infield.
Hearing the Mets are still very serious about a reunion with Javier Báez after spending $124.5 million on Marte, Canha and Escobar today— Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) November 27, 2021
Expectation is Báez will give them a chance to match any external offer he gets
- Anthony Castrovince proposes five blockbuster deals that could be made before the CBA deadline hits, including one that involves Seattle.
- Michael Wacha has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Red Sox.
- The Diamondbacks and Rays made a minor trade, sending Jordan Luplow to Arizona.
- The Orioles are reportedly willing to listen for offers on center fielder Cedric Mullins, though the price will likely be absolutely absurd.
Loading comments...