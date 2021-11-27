 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/27/21: Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar

The Mets would like to be the team of the offseason, again.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve made it to Saturday! As many in the game have pointed out, we’re more likely to see activity this weekend than we will be next week, because all physicals need to be completed before the CBA expiration as well. We already have some news to catch you up on from yesterday, so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Larry Stone at The Seattle Times tells the story of how Scott Servais is revered in his home town to this day.
  • I guess it’s a couple of days late for this, but check out the Mariners opinions on Thanksgiving food.

Around the league...

