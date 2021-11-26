 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/21: Mitch Haniger, Jon Gray, and The Oakland A’s

New, 91 comments

Thanksgiving has passed and the CBA deadline rapidly approaches.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everybody! While many of you are likely taking the day off today, we’ve got a light dose of links for you.

In Mariners news...

  • Marcus Stroman continued to tease Mariners fans on Twitter yesterday with this response to J.P. Crawford. It’s worth a reminder that Stroman’s comment isn’t an indicator that he’s just begging Jerry Dipoto to offer him a deal, but merely a statement that he’d sign with Seattle if they offered the right contract, which is true of every free agent.
  • If you’re trying to feel some feels on this Friday...

Around the league...

