Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/21: Mitch Haniger, Jon Gray, and The Oakland A’s

Good morning everybody! While many of you are likely taking the day off today, we’ve got a light dose of links for you.
In Mariners news...
- Marcus Stroman continued to tease Mariners fans on Twitter yesterday with this response to J.P. Crawford. It’s worth a reminder that Stroman’s comment isn’t an indicator that he’s just begging Jerry Dipoto to offer him a deal, but merely a statement that he’d sign with Seattle if they offered the right contract, which is true of every free agent.
I agree with the both of y’all. I’m open. For real! I guess we’ll see if your front office is on the same page. Happy Thanksgiving to both of y’all and your families. Sending you all the blessings!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 25, 2021
- If you’re trying to feel some feels on this Friday...
Around the league...
- The prospect team at MLB Pipeline found the most interesting Rule 5 candidates from each organization.
- Keith Law at The Athletic notes that the Puerto Rican Winter League could have a bright future as a prospect proving ground for Major League Baseball. ($)
- The Rangers have reportedly shown strong interest in free agent starter Jon Gray. Texas, like the Angels, appear to be in on every free agent starter.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic tries to craft an offseason rebuild plan for the Oakland A’s. ($)
