 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/25/21: Marcus Stroman, Yoshi Tsutsugo, and Steve Cohen

New, 98 comments

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everybody and Happy Thanksgiving! However you’re spending your day, I’m sure you could use some links to get away.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners were officially linked to Marcus Stroman yesterday.
  • We probably partially have Paul Sewald (and our very own Michael Ajeto) to thank for that.
  • Shannon Drayer notes that the Mariners have many avenues to acquire talent even if they miss out on some of the top free agents. Although she notes that Dipoto prefers to acquire players through free agency this winter as opposed to trading.

Around the league...

  • The Cleveland Guardians informed all of their employees that they will have their contracts terminated if they are not fully vaccinated by January 3rd.
  • Things continue to get worse for the injury-riddled Brendan McKay.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...