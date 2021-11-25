Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/25/21: Marcus Stroman, Yoshi Tsutsugo, and Steve Cohen

Good morning everybody and Happy Thanksgiving! However you’re spending your day, I’m sure you could use some links to get away.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners were officially linked to Marcus Stroman yesterday.
Good update on Marcus Stroman’s market from @timdierkes. I’ve heard a similar group of suitors, with the #Mariners as one more possibility. @MLBNetwork https://t.co/Ku56s0CBPI— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 25, 2021
- We probably partially have Paul Sewald (and our very own Michael Ajeto) to thank for that.
My dawg! Unreal year for you. Love what y’all got going on up there. Let’s see how this all plays out. I can’t wait to compete wherever it may be!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 24, 2021
- Shannon Drayer notes that the Mariners have many avenues to acquire talent even if they miss out on some of the top free agents. Although she notes that Dipoto prefers to acquire players through free agency this winter as opposed to trading.
Around the league...
- Longtime reliever Wade Davis announced that he has retired.
- This former Mariner is returning home (kinda).
Mets have lost their minor league pitching coach/coordinator Carter Capps to Seattle University.— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) November 24, 2021
Capps will serve as their pitching coach.
- The Cleveland Guardians informed all of their employees that they will have their contracts terminated if they are not fully vaccinated by January 3rd.
- Things continue to get worse for the injury-riddled Brendan McKay.
#Rays announced LHP Brendan McKay underwent thoracic outlet syndrome decompression surgery Tuesday. Will rehab as a pitcher, and per team “is expected to resume throwing no later than early Feb. with goal to be in a throwing and mound progression at start of spring training.”— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) November 25, 2021
- The Pirates have re-signed first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo to a one-year, $4 million deal.
- Steve Cohen took to Twitter once more yesterday to express frustration that Steven Matz signed with the Cardinals. Matz’s agent fired back in what turned into a fairly ugly public exchange.
