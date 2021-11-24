Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/24/21: Wander Franco, Steven Matz, and Kendall Graveman

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! We’re just a day away from a holiday, and usually we see some activity begin in the free agent market around this time. Let’s get you caught up on the latest.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners are re-doing their ticket launch today.
Sooooo… yesterday’s 2022 ticket presale didn’t quite go as planned, but we truly appreciate your patience as we navigated a system error.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 23, 2021
Updated ticket sale times:
Social media presale: Tomorrow at 10 a.m.
General public on sale: Tomorrow at 2 p.m.
Around the league...
- Wander Franco agreed to a massive deal by the Rays standards: 12 years and up to $223 million. The move will give Tampa Bay a long term star for the first time since Evan Longoria.
- Not a Mariner in sight here, but I see a couple of potential M’s targets.
The 2021 #AllMLB First Team. pic.twitter.com/SkYhHV3CDv— MLB (@MLB) November 24, 2021
- Kendall Graveman cashed in on a three-year contract worth $24 million with the White Sox.
- One of the bigger free agent starters is also off the market now as Steven Matz inked a four-year, $44 million contact with the Cardinals.
- A former M’s prospect has found a new home.
The San Diego Padres have signed long-time Mariners OF prospect Luis Liberato.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) November 23, 2021
Liberto, 25, has long been revered for his plus defense and throwing arm. Bat appeared to be turning a corner in 2021 slashing .279/.338/.436 with 8 homers at Triple-A Tacoma.
- I have to wonder if this causes the Cubs to hang onto Willson Contreras this winter.
Cubs believe that Tommy John surgery is imminent for catching prospect Miguel Amaya, per multiple sources. Timetable TBD. Tough blow for Chicago’s No. 4-ranked @MLBPipeline prospect. Missed last few months of ‘21 season with what was initially described as right forearm strain.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) November 23, 2021
- MLB and the MLBPA made a move to ensure that the non-tender deadline occurs before a potential lockout.
MLB and players’ union have agreed to move tender deadline from Dec. 2 to 8pE on Nov. 30. This way, arbitration-eligible players will not be in contractual limbo. A player who gets non-tendered will have the ability to sign with a new club before lockout begins. 1/2— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 24, 2021
- The Reds are reportedly interested in dealing away starter Sonny Gray but are planning to hang onto Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo.
