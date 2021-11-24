 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/24/21: Wander Franco, Steven Matz, and Kendall Graveman

A number of significant deals happened yesterday as we head towards Thanksgiving weekend.

Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! We’re just a day away from a holiday, and usually we see some activity begin in the free agent market around this time. Let’s get you caught up on the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners are re-doing their ticket launch today.

Around the league...

  • Wander Franco agreed to a massive deal by the Rays standards: 12 years and up to $223 million. The move will give Tampa Bay a long term star for the first time since Evan Longoria.
  • Not a Mariner in sight here, but I see a couple of potential M’s targets.
  • I have to wonder if this causes the Cubs to hang onto Willson Contreras this winter.
  • MLB and the MLBPA made a move to ensure that the non-tender deadline occurs before a potential lockout.

