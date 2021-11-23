Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/23/21: Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Cora, and Aaron Loup

In Mariners news...
- The team has spoken.
We asked the guys down at High Performance Camp: Does belong on ? pic.twitter.com/vs2Bow3sZL— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) November 22, 2021
- Important information for those looking to purchase Mariners presale tickets:
HEADS UP: The Mariners say today's single-game ticket presale has been put on hold due to technical difficulties. https://t.co/IQOescjTP2— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) November 22, 2021
Around the league...
- The Cleveland Guardians have been busy:
A couple of @CleGuardians— GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) November 22, 2021
transactions today
+Traded RHP J.C. Mejía to the @Brewers for a player to be named or cash.
+Signed free agent C Sandy León to a Minor League contract w/an invitation to ML Spring Training camp.
+Sandy spent 2021 with MIA after his 2020 Cleveland stint
- The Giants make two huge additions to their pitching staff.
Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. DeSclafani, 31, returns to the place he thrived last season, and the Giants' rotation rebuild is off to a good start.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2021
Left-hander Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants are finalizing a two-year contract worth north of $10 million a season, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. First on the scene with the talks was @ByRobertMurray.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2021
- The Boston Red Sox have exercised their club option on manager Alex Cora through the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
- INF/OF Tyler Wade has been acquired by the Los Angeles Angels from the New York Yankees in exchange for either cash considerations or a player to be named later after Wade was DFA’d by the team last week.
- The Angels have additionally signed veteran LHP Aaron Loup to a two-year/$17 million deal in hopes of boosting their bullpen.
Loading comments...