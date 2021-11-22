 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/21: Seiya Suzuki, Pedro Severino, and Jose Quintana

A light links day to begin your week!

By Becca Weinberg
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mitch Haniger details his impressive comeback season and how impactful it was to be back in the clubhouse and on the field with his teammates.
  • Mariners great Mike Cameron has graciously transferred #44 to Julio Rodriguez as his big league number.

Around the league...

  • The Mariners are reportedly one of seven teams interested in outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who has been posted this morning. The signing deadline for Suzuki is 5 pm ET on Monday, December 22nd.
  • Former Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino has agreed to a one-year/$1.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes up to $400,000 in incentives.

Becca’s picks...

  • The content you didn’t know you needed.

