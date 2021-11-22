Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/21: Seiya Suzuki, Pedro Severino, and Jose Quintana

In Mariners news...
- Mitch Haniger details his impressive comeback season and how impactful it was to be back in the clubhouse and on the field with his teammates.
“It’s been fun. It’s been a blast.” @M_Hanny17 reflects on his incredible 2021 season. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/nzoaaao9MJ— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 21, 2021
- Mariners great Mike Cameron has graciously transferred #44 to Julio Rodriguez as his big league number.
I transfer the universal power number 44 to the young phenom @JRODshow44 .. can’t wait to see do his thing!!✊— MIKE CAMERON (@_mcameron44) November 21, 2021
Around the league...
- The Mariners are reportedly one of seven teams interested in outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who has been posted this morning. The signing deadline for Suzuki is 5 pm ET on Monday, December 22nd.
With Seiya Suzuki being posted, Japanese reporter Nachi Tomonari has reported that 7 teams are interested:— Kyle Newman (@NewmanNYsports) November 18, 2021
Mets
Rangers
Phillies
Braves
Pirates
Mariners
Rockies
The report also states that the Braves and the Rangers are the most serious suitors. pic.twitter.com/lY0ZR1ygJd
- Former Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino has agreed to a one-year/$1.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes up to $400,000 in incentives.
Catcher Pedro Severino and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year, $1.9 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Severino, 28, will join Omar Narvaez at catcher and has incentives in the deal that can earn him another $400,000.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 21, 2021
- Veteran LHP Jose Quintana has signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year/$2 million deal that will become official once Quintana passes a physical.
Becca’s picks...
- The content you didn’t know you needed.
Tortoise opening the new science lab at the University of Lincoln.. pic.twitter.com/IeM9seX1Db— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 18, 2021
