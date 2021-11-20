Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/20/21: Cleveland Guardians, Brent Honeywell, and Kristian Robinson

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s start off your weekend with some news from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times dropped his latest mailbag, answering questions about Seiya Suzuki, Dipoto’s offseason plans, and more.
Around the league...
- The Cleveland Guardians had their grand opening yesterday for their new name, but the team store quite literally fell apart during their big day.
- Well Noah, I’m not sure the situation you’re entering is much better.
"This is kind of a make or break time for me. I didn't want to gamble on that kind of uncertainty that was going on with them"— SNY (@SNYtv) November 19, 2021
Noah Syndergaard after he was asked if the Mets' GM and managerial search impacted his free agency decision pic.twitter.com/qIzgRxwYXz
- After teasing it for a while, the Royals unveiled new uniforms that look...very similar to their last ones.
An ode to the past.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 19, 2021
A nod to the future.https://t.co/ijL39IPB5j pic.twitter.com/dr2CMn82oC
- This former Mariners coach will be sticking around in the division for the next few years.
Rangers announce they’ve extended Chris Woodward through 2023 with a club option for 2024.— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 19, 2021
- The A’s acquired right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell from the Rays for cash considerations as Oakland will try to turn the youngster into the guy everyone once thought he could be.
- Top Diamondbacks prospect Kristian Robinson should be able to return to the baseball field soon after completing the community service obligations from his plea deal.
- A whole host of teams made 40-man moves to protect players from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Check out MLBTR’s roundup of the activity.
- The Phillies agreed to a minor deal with the Astros, getting outfielder Garrett Stubbs to Philly.
