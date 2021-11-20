 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/20/21: Cleveland Guardians, Brent Honeywell, and Kristian Robinson

New, 76 comments

Once again, the M’s division rivals are making moves to improve their roster.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s start off your weekend with some news from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times dropped his latest mailbag, answering questions about Seiya Suzuki, Dipoto’s offseason plans, and more.

Around the league...

  • The Cleveland Guardians had their grand opening yesterday for their new name, but the team store quite literally fell apart during their big day.
  • Well Noah, I’m not sure the situation you’re entering is much better.
  • After teasing it for a while, the Royals unveiled new uniforms that look...very similar to their last ones.
  • This former Mariners coach will be sticking around in the division for the next few years.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...