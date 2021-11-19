 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/21: Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, and Elías Díaz

New, 231 comments

Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper made history with their awards.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s kick off the day with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto dropped some hints as to where he’s heading with player acquisition discussions.

Around the league...

  • Carlos Correa is causing a lot of Tigers fans to overreact.
  • Can the Rangers just chill out, please?
  • I mean, seriously.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...