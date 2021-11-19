Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/21: Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, and Elías Díaz

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s kick off the day with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto dropped some hints as to where he’s heading with player acquisition discussions.
On trades, Dipoto said they are looking at the possibility of taking on bigger veteran contracts to get younger player they are targeting.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) November 18, 2021
"Those are not easy deals to make, but we are open to them."
Busy week ahead, Dipoto said he has 3-4 visits (assuming free agents) planned between now and Thanksgiving.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) November 18, 2021
- The Mariners announced that weeknight games at T-Mobile Park will start at 6:40pm instead of 7:10pm in April, May, and September. The change is likely made with families in mind, allowing kids to get home earlier on school nights.
Around the league...
- Shohei Ohtani was the unanimous selection for the American League Most Valuable Player award, making him just the second Japanese-born player after Ichiro to win the honor.
- Meanwhile, Bryce Harper was named the National League Most Valuable Player, making him the fourth player in MLB history to win two MVPs before turning 30.
- The Cleveland Guardians are officially using their new name starting today.
- Major League Baseball will now be responsible for providing housing for all minor league players in their organization. This is a big step in the right direction towards improving the labor situation for minor leaguers.
- Wait, the Rays have money?
Sources have informed @ElCaribeRD that @RaysBaseball has presented a contract extension offer to Wander Franco. The offer is expected to exceed the 8 years/100 million dollars deal extended to Ronald Acuña Jr. by the Braves in 2019. The one to Franco gets close to 200 million.— Yancen Pujols (@YancenPujols) November 18, 2021
- The Rockies have money too, as they’ve agreed to a three-year contract extension with catcher Elías Díaz.
- We still don’t know what the baseball will be like going forward. Seems pretty important.
Rob Manfred on a new ball: “We actually have a couple of options in terms of tackier balls… We could be in a position to use a new ball next year. Maybe it's going to be ’23 instead, but we're continuing to work on it.” There will be testing this winter and in spring training— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 18, 2021
- Carlos Correa is causing a lot of Tigers fans to overreact.
Yes, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had breakfast today.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2021
Yes, the conversation was so good they stayed until lunch.
Yes, the Tigers badly need a shortstop.
No, it does not mean Correa is close to signing with Detroit. Lots of offseason.
- Can the Rangers just chill out, please?
My report on Seiya Suzuki and the #Rangers today on @MLBNetwork. @MLB pic.twitter.com/EklpzxCU6n— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 18, 2021
- I mean, seriously.
#Rangers are showing interest in Marcus Semien, sources say, in addition to their pursuits of Corey Seager and Trevor Story. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 19, 2021
- Sammy Roth at The Los Angeles Times says it’s time for Major League Baseball to do its part to combat climate change.
