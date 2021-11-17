Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/17/21: Jerry Dipoto, Noah Syndergaard, and José Berríos

Good morning everyone! The hot stove is beginning to heat up with some big moves happening yesterday. Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto doubled down on his insistence that J.P. Crawford is the Mariners shortstop of the future, in case there was any doubt.
Asked Dipoto if he would say no to Carlos Correa if he said he would only sign if he could play shortstop: "Of course. We already told JP yes. JP Crawford is our shortstop."— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) November 17, 2021
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times has some news and notes from the GM meetings, including some juicy info on who the M’s are pursuing at this time.
Around the league...
- Yesterday morning, the Angels shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a one-year deal with Noah Syndergaard worth $21 million. Mets fans had expected Thor to accept the qualifying offer and were blindsided by this deal, which gives the Angels some much-needed ceiling.
- The Blue Jays made a long term pact with José Berríos, their major deadline acquisition, making him a Toronto resident for at least the next seven years.
- Gabe Kapler of the Giants and Kevin Cash of the Rays were named the Managers of the Year, as Scott Servais misses out in the AL by finishing second.
- Zach Hayes at Baseball Prospectus says we need to improve the way we talk about Shohei Ohtani. ($)
- Also at BP, our very own Michael Ajeto talked about why the Diamondbacks’ new pitching coach is the perfect fit for burgeoning ace Zac Gallen. ($)
- The Cleveland Guardians baseball team made nice with the roller derby squad of the same name, allowing both teams to use the name going forward.
- Red Sox insider John Tomase remembers a special story he has regarding Julio Lugo, who recently passed away.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reports that the Twins are still trying to figure out what they will do with Byron Buxton. ($)
- Marc Normandin at Baseball Prospectus says that the major tension we’re seeing regarding the CBA negotiations means the players are finally standing up for themselves. ($)
- The Phillies have hired Howie Kendrick as a special assistant to the GM.
