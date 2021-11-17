 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/17/21: Jerry Dipoto, Noah Syndergaard, and José Berríos

Moves are being made, even if they’re not Mariners moves.

Good morning everyone! The hot stove is beginning to heat up with some big moves happening yesterday. Let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto doubled down on his insistence that J.P. Crawford is the Mariners shortstop of the future, in case there was any doubt.

Around the league...

