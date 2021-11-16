 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/21: Carlos Correa, Manny Pina, and Luis Rojas

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Milwaukee Brewers v Cleveland Indians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have released minor league players Jack Anderson and Igor Januario.
  • Scott Servias has announced his 2022 coaching staff with many new faces and additional returners. Hitting coach Tim Laker has declined his option to return with the team while Kristopher Negron has joined the major league team as their new first base coach.
  • Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times analyzes the next steps for the Mariners following the GM meetings, and how the looming MLB lockout could effect their decisions.

Around the league...

  • And so it begins.
  • The New York Mets have finally found their new GM in Billy Eppler:

