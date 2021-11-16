Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/21: Carlos Correa, Manny Pina, and Luis Rojas

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have released minor league players Jack Anderson and Igor Januario.
#Mariners have released the following minor league players:— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 15, 2021
RHP Igor Januario
RHP Jack Anderson
- Scott Servias has announced his 2022 coaching staff with many new faces and additional returners. Hitting coach Tim Laker has declined his option to return with the team while Kristopher Negron has joined the major league team as their new first base coach.
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times analyzes the next steps for the Mariners following the GM meetings, and how the looming MLB lockout could effect their decisions.
Around the league...
- And so it begins.
Star free agent SS Carlos Correa has now officially declined the Astros’ $18.4M qualifying offer.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021
- The New York Mets have finally found their new GM in Billy Eppler:
Billy Eppler is finalizing an agreement to be the new general manager of the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. Eppler, 46, previously was GM of the Los Angeles Angels and spent 10 years with the Yankees, ascending to assistant GM. Mets finally have their guy. @JonHeyman on it.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2021
- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez has agreed on a a five-year/$77 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, where he will be guaranteed $28 million over the first two years of his contract.
- Rest in peace to former Red Sox shortstop and 2007 World Series champion Julio Lugo, who has reportedly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 45.
- Veteran catcher Manny Pina has signed a two-year/$8 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. The contract includes a $4 million club option for the 2024 season with no buyout.
- Congratulations to this year’s Rookie of the Year award winners, Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.
- Former Mets manager Luis Rojas has been hired as the New York Yankees’ new third base coach, filling one of the three open spots on their coaching staff.
