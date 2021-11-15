 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/21: Eduardo Rodriguez, Louis Head, and Robinson Cano

Contract updates and player singings.

By Becca Weinberg
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Devin Sweet was locked in at the Arizona Fall League’s annual Fall Stars Game last weekend.

Around the league...

  • Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly rejected his qualifying offer from the Red Sox but is in talks with multiple other clubs.

