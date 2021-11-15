Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/15/21: Eduardo Rodriguez, Louis Head, and Robinson Cano

In Mariners news...
- Devin Sweet was locked in at the Arizona Fall League’s annual Fall Stars Game last weekend.
These changeups from @MsPlayerDev RHP Devin Sweet— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 14, 2021
He was one of the top performers at the Fall Stars Game https://t.co/CKpZiKGeKX pic.twitter.com/NGZALv7IG0
Around the league...
- Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly rejected his qualifying offer from the Red Sox but is in talks with multiple other clubs.
Eduardo Rodriguez rejected the $18.4M qualifying offer from the Red Sox back at the GM meetings, and things are heating up for the lefthander E-Rod in multiyear talks with teams.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021
- RHP Louis Head has been acquired by the Miami Marlins from the Tampa Bay Rays for either a player to be named later or cash considerations.
- Sam Dykstra at MLB.com evaluates the toughest top prospect 40-man decisions for each club ahead of the Rule 5 Draft this December.
- After being DFA’d a week ago by the Pittsburgh Pirates, RHP Jose Soriano has cleared waivers and been returned to the Angels, where he is currently not on their 40-man roster.
- Robinson Cano is now back with the New York Mets with two years remaining on his contract after serving his 162-game suspension for testing positive for PEDs, and Tim Healy of Newsday wonders how he will fit in with the team moving forward.
Loading comments...