Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/21: Emerson Hancock, Brent Strom, and Britney Spears

The stove remains real tepid as we creep closer to the CBA expiration date.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Good morning folks! Happy Saturday to all. It remains very quiet in the world of baseball, but let’s see what we have to work with.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • It doesn’t seem like Justin Verlander enamored himself with his teammates this last year.

Anders’ picks...

