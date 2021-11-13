Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/21: Emerson Hancock, Brent Strom, and Britney Spears

Good morning folks! Happy Saturday to all. It remains very quiet in the world of baseball, but let’s see what we have to work with.
In Mariners news...
- Great news from High Performance Camp: Emerson Hancock says he is fully recovered from the shoulder issue that caused him to shut down this summer.
Around the league...
- It doesn’t seem like Justin Verlander enamored himself with his teammates this last year.
Holy shit https://t.co/CuDDUzdwkr pic.twitter.com/MWPA0VCThI— Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) November 12, 2021
- The Diamondbacks have hired former Astros coach Brent Strom to serve as their big league pitching coach. Strom is emerging from retirement for this gig.
- If you have some spare coin, consider donating to former M’s prospect Austin Shenton’s initiative to rejuvenate the Max Higbee Center, which helps support teens and adults with developmental disabilities.
- Congratulations to former Mariner Ariel Miranda, who won the Choi Dong-won Award, the KBO equivalent of the Cy Young.
- Michael Lorenzen’s talent as a hitter would likely be wasted on an AL team like Seattle, although the universal DH might be coming in 2022 anyway.
Free agents 1B/OF Mark Canha and pitcher Michael Lorenzen are both generating strong interest from west coast teams, per sources. Lorenzen is being viewed by teams as a starter.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 12, 2021
- The Giants have agreed to a contract extension with manager Gabe Kapler, who will now be around through 2024 following a very good season in San Francisco.
- Sean Kazmar, Jr., who appeared in a big league game this season for the first time since 2008, has finally decided to retire.
Anders’ picks...
- Congratulations to Britney Spears on being officially freed from her conservatorship!
