Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/21: Cade Marlowe, David Stearns, and Kris Bryant

Good morning everybody and happy Friday! It’s been a surprisingly quiet week with the offseason kicking off. But here’s what we know today.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners’ Director of Amateur Scouting had some good things to say about Cade Marlowe.
Scott Hunter: "(Cade Marlowe) hasn't stopped hitting. Now he's in the AFL. He's getting comparisons from scouts to Zach DeLoach. They're both real guys. DeLoach is a 2nd rd'er and we have a (20th) rd'er who's in that bucket of player. It's great for the player and our scouts."— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) November 11, 2021
- If this is true, it terrifies me. This is what they tried last year and they ended up with James Paxton and nothing else.
“(The #Mariners) could be one of those opportunistic buyers...where they’ll just sit and wait and if somebody they like will take a 1-year deal at a price they can justify, they will do it and just stay sort of flexible." - MLB insider Kiley McDaniel.https://t.co/1hpVZtSZiU— 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) November 11, 2021
Around the league...
- The good news for those of us who are impatient for things to start happening: Jeff Passan doesn’t think we’ll have to wait until after the new CBA is agreed to.
In an unexpected turn, shortstop Corey Seager and infielder Marcus Semien are among the players whose markets have accelerated to the point they could sign before the expected Dec. 1 lockout, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 12, 2021
My dispatch from the GM Meetings, at ESPN+: https://t.co/g5c7WvkXyk pic.twitter.com/5XE58o3wRO
- The Athletic reported yesterday that the Mets are likely to only hire a new GM for a short-term deal because their real goal is to pry David Stearns away from Milwaukee. ($)
- This is big news on the free agent market, and kind of surprising.
Andrew Baggarly was on MLB Network and mentioned that Kris Bryant is unlikely to come back to SF and the Giants weren’t very impressed with KB, especially defensively at 3B/CF/RF. Also notes the swing won’t age well.— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) November 11, 2021
- Either Scott Boras is just saying this to encourage teams to spend on his client or Yusei Kikuchi is a more sought-after free agent than I would have expected.
Agent Scott Boras says MLB teams have told him that signing free agent Yusei Kikuchi "is a priority" because he's a starting pitcher who is left-handed and throws 97 mph.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 11, 2021
via @ryandivish https://t.co/4xkZVCEN7a
- The owners seem hellbent on making financials even worse for the players.
MLB’s proposal to players would see salary arbitration replaced with an algorithm that would determine salaries for pre-free agency players per source— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 11, 2021
Sounds like that idea will be met with resistance from MLBPA
- Major League Baseball announced their Silver Slugger winners for the 2021 season. Neither Mitch Haniger nor Kyle Seager won the award.
