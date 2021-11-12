 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/21: Cade Marlowe, David Stearns, and Kris Bryant

We’re still waiting for the major chips to fall.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everybody and happy Friday! It’s been a surprisingly quiet week with the offseason kicking off. But here’s what we know today.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners’ Director of Amateur Scouting had some good things to say about Cade Marlowe.
  • If this is true, it terrifies me. This is what they tried last year and they ended up with James Paxton and nothing else.

Around the league...

  • The good news for those of us who are impatient for things to start happening: Jeff Passan doesn’t think we’ll have to wait until after the new CBA is agreed to.
  • The Athletic reported yesterday that the Mets are likely to only hire a new GM for a short-term deal because their real goal is to pry David Stearns away from Milwaukee. ($)
  • This is big news on the free agent market, and kind of surprising.
  • Either Scott Boras is just saying this to encourage teams to spend on his client or Yusei Kikuchi is a more sought-after free agent than I would have expected.
  • The owners seem hellbent on making financials even worse for the players.

