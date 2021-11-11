 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/21: Bryan Reynolds, Joakim Soria, and Jake Meyers

Some links for your Thursday morning.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everybody, and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball as the GM meetings roll on.

In Mariners news...

  • It was a pretty quiet day for Mariners rumors, but we got this this morning. It’s unclear if discussions have renewed this offseason after the Pirates demanded Julio Rodríguez for their star outfielder in the summer. If the discussions have resumed, it would mean Pittsburgh significantly lowered their asking price since we know Seattle is unwilling to move any of Julio, George Kirby, Noelvi Marte, and Matt Brash.

Around the league...

  • This should come as little surprise, considering the Royals darn near let him start on Opening Day last year.
  • The Arizona Fall Stars roster was announced yesterday, with M’s outfielder Zach DeLoach representing Seattle on the squad.
  • Cole Hamels is still hoping to secure a deal for 2022.
  • The robo-zone is creeping ever closer.
  • Houston might be a little short-handed heading into the 2022 campaign.
  • Major League Baseball has opened up voting for the 2021 All-MLB team.
  • The Yankees re-upped with one of their bullpen pitchers.

