Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/21: Bryan Reynolds, Joakim Soria, and Jake Meyers

Good morning everybody, and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball as the GM meetings roll on.
In Mariners news...
- It was a pretty quiet day for Mariners rumors, but we got this this morning. It’s unclear if discussions have renewed this offseason after the Pirates demanded Julio Rodríguez for their star outfielder in the summer. If the discussions have resumed, it would mean Pittsburgh significantly lowered their asking price since we know Seattle is unwilling to move any of Julio, George Kirby, Noelvi Marte, and Matt Brash.
#Pirates All-Star CF Bryan Reynolds is drawing significant interest in the trade market, with the #Yankees and #Mariners among potential suitors, but the team feels no pressure to move him. He won’t be a free agent until after 2025, and an extension remains possible. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2021
Around the league...
- This should come as little surprise, considering the Royals darn near let him start on Opening Day last year.
#Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. will be given every opportunity to win the starting job at 3B during spring training. Witt is in good position to make the Opening Day roster at age 21. @MLBPipeline @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2021
- The Arizona Fall Stars roster was announced yesterday, with M’s outfielder Zach DeLoach representing Seattle on the squad.
⭐️ Your 2021 Arizona Fall League Fall Stars ⭐️— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 10, 2021
2021 AFL Fall Stars Game
@SaltRiverFields
5:00 p.m. MST (7:00 p.m. EST)
@MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/JXApyBpB7j
- Cole Hamels is still hoping to secure a deal for 2022.
Free agent Cole Hamels, who turns 38 next month, plans to continue pitching, according to his agent, John Boggs. Hamels had shoulder surgery and is expected to be game-ready by late summer. He made one start with the Braves in 2020. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2021
- The robo-zone is creeping ever closer.
Credit to Taylor for noticing this. Seems a very strong indicator that ABS (you all more likely know it as robo-umps) is coming to AAA West.https://t.co/CEFi05XSuN https://t.co/9pVuaHzhEC pic.twitter.com/2WNaPkEMWK— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) November 10, 2021
- Houston might be a little short-handed heading into the 2022 campaign.
Jake Meyers had surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder. He is not expected to return to games before opening day, according to the Astros.— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 10, 2021
- Major League Baseball has opened up voting for the 2021 All-MLB team.
- The Yankees re-upped with one of their bullpen pitchers.
#Yankees signed Joely Rodriguez for $2M— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 11, 2021
- Veteran right-handed reliever Joakim Soria has retired.
Loading comments...