Mariners Moose Tracks: 2/28/20: Coach Negrón, Jarred’s Ego, and Rihanna

In Mariners News
- Braden Bishop and his brother, Giants’ prospect Hunter Bishop, talked about playing against each other for the first time.
- Jake Fraley,,,hello.
More like Rake Fraley. pic.twitter.com/EHuY2VInXU— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 27, 2020
- The Mariners’ top pitching prospect unpacked his Cactus League debut.
“I really felt comfortable out there.”— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 28, 2020
Mariners prospect @logangilbert22 was ready to get back out there after two strong frames in his first Cactus League start. #MarinersST pic.twitter.com/uTsWJvx8Ia
- The outfield teens did a KING 5 interview. Jarred Kelenic talked at length about how hot he thinks he is.
- When I played baseball, my dad was my coach. He used to tell the other kids that he played center field for the Yankees. This was not real, a complete lie, a fabrication. But it made the other kids think he was extremely cool. Who knew all he had to do earn cool points was a choreographed helmet bounce routine?
Practiced this up and down the hallways of hotels in the bushes for years. Glad all that hard work paid off! https://t.co/UBvpKz4LSV— Kristopher Negrón (@KNegs17) February 28, 2020
- Baseball America wrote about Gas Camp, which I envision as sort of a Globo Gym situation for pitchers.
Around the League
- Major League Baseball made important strides on Thursday.
- If you want to send Brodie Van Wagenen some money I guess you can do that? If I were Brodie Van Wagenen I would simply accept the LinkedIn request I sent him months ago.
Mets fans are pretty passionate. So much so that many have been sending GM Brodie Van Wagenen money on Venmo. One did so b/c he wanted them to sign Anthony Rendon. Another wanted Joe Girardi hired. A modern way that fans interact with their favorite team: https://t.co/BnekxAITo0— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) February 27, 2020
- Oh?
Griffin Canning felt something in his elbow during yesterday’s game. He has an MRI scheduled. They will know more then. Joe Maddon admitted he is concerned. #Angels— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 27, 2020
- This sounds bad...?
Griffin Canning’s MRI showed “chronic changes to the UCL” and acute joint irritation, the Angels said. He will undergo further assessments over the next couple days and they will update his status as more information comes in.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 28, 2020
- Stephen Piscotty is gonna miss some more time this spring for the A’s.
- I will now spend the rest of the morning coating my laptop in chill scents.
Talked to Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle about something that helped him in October: Lavender oil on his glove.— Howard Fendrich (@HowardFendrich) February 27, 2020
"I was just a big ball of stress. Lavender has a lot of calming and soothing to it. When I came set, I could smell it. It worked, man."https://t.co/649Fpz2y9g
- There’s a new pickoff rule coming to the minor leagues.
Matthew’s Picks
- If you have the means to watch it, I would highly recommend this HBO special.
Some people need a life coach. Some just need a third base coach.@WhitmerThomas: The Golden One premieres tonight at 10 pm. #WhitmerThomasHBO pic.twitter.com/9w6upoQXNH— HBO (@HBO) February 22, 2020
- Kevin Parker of Tame Impala broke down the process that led to his most recent album.
- Never chage, RiRi.
Lmao Rihanna pic.twitter.com/nGqtu97L5u— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 27, 2020
