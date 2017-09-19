9/19: Open Game Thread

The Rangers and Mariners will play important baseball today, which is odd considering both teams are multiple games below .500 and it is mid-September, but yada yada yada we get it Ethan the entire league has been bad this year just shut up and give us our lineups.

Well that was somewhat rude, but fine, here are your lineups:

Today's Lineups TEXAS RANGERS SEATTLE MARINERS Delino DeShields Jr. - CF Jean Segura - SS Shin-Soo Choo - RF Mitch Haniger - RF Elvis Andrus - SS Robinson Cano - 2B Adrian Beltre - DH Nelson Cruz - DH Nomar Mazara - LF Kyle Seager - 3B Joey Gallo - 1B Danny Valencia - 1B Robinson Chirinos - C Mike Zunino - C Rougned Odor - 2B Guillermo Heredia - CF Drew Robinson - 3B Ben Gamel - LF Martin Perez - LHP Mike Leake - RHP

Nothing weird going on here. Mike Leake and his third-highest fWAR amongst Mariners pitchers will take the mound tonight. Opposing him will be lefty Martin Perez, who would also have the third-highest fWAR amongst Mariners pitchers. My point here is that there is a Mariana Trench-esque drop-off after Paxton and Vincent.

Anyway, I hope the Mariners play baseball well today and I hope the Twins do not. I hope the Angels do not, as well, but there has never been a day in my life where I hoped the Angels played baseball well.

Go Mariners.

Time: 7:10 PDT

TV: ROOTNW

Radio: 710 ESPN

Stream: MLBtv