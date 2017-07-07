7/7/17: Open Game Thread

Hello, and Happy Friday! Even if the Mariners suck today, it’s Friday. So you have that going for you. Unless you work weekends like me, in which case, you’re screwed.

It’s been a rough week for the team, and I think we’re all pretty much at the end of our ropes. If we’re going to go into the All-Star break with any semblance of positivity, it’s going to have to start with James Paxton pitching well tonight. If that doesn’t happen... well, let’s just hope it happens.

We had a bit of “fun” roster news today. Continuing the never-ending shuffle:

Mariners recall Emilio Pagan. Option Sam Gaviglio to Tacoma — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 7, 2017

Pagan has been extremely good in Tacoma lately, so he could provide the Mariners with a few decent innings out of the bullpen before the break.

Here are the lineups tonight!

Today's Lineups OAKLAND A'S SEATTLE MARINERS Rajai Davis - CF Jean Segura - SS Marcus Semien - SS Danny Valencia - 1B Yonder Alonso - 1B Robinson Cano - 2B Khris Davis - LF Nelson Cruz - DH Jed Lowrie - 2B Mitch Haniger - RF Ryon Healy - DH Kyle Seager - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Guillermo Heredia - CF Matt Joyce - RF Ben Gamel - LF Ryan Lavarnway - C Mike Zunino - C Sean Manaea - LHP James Paxton - LHP

TV: Root Sports NW

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle

Stream: MLB.tv, if you aren’t blacked out