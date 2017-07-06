7/6/17: Open Game Thread

Tonight the Mariners begin a series against the Athletics of Oakland. The A’s have been shedding their bad players and trying out new, younger players. This includes Paul Blackburn, traded by the Mariners to the A’s for Danny Valencia. I love when players who were traded for each other face off.

Tonight is also Bark in the Park Night at Safeco Field. Fingers crossed the extra excrement doesn’t create a home-like environment for the A’s.

Today's Lineups OAKLAND A'S SEATTLE MARINERS Matt Joyce - RF Jean Segura - SS Marcus Semien - SS Ben Gamel - LF Yonder Alonso - 1B Robinson Cano - 2B Khris Davis - LF Nelson Cruz - DH Jed Lowrie - 2B Kyle Seager - 3B Ryon Healy - DH Danny Valencia - 1B Bruce Maxwell - C Mitch Haniger - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Jarrod Dyson - CF Jaycob Brugman - CF Mike Zunino - C Paul Blackburn - RHP Sam Gaviglio - RHP

Game Time: 7:10 PM PDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710 AM ESPN

Online: MLB.tv