7/3/17: Open Game Thread

Tonight's matchup between the Royals and the Mariners kicks off Seattle's final home stand before the All Star Break. A win tonight would bring the Mariners record to an even .500, which seems to be the Mariners' winning percentage asymptote. The Royals are one of the three teams standing between the Mariners and a wild card spot.

Andrew Moore is on the bump tonight for Seattle, who was sent down to Tacoma immediately following his MLB debut when the Mariners briefly employed a four-man rotation. During that stint with the Rainiers, Moore allowed one run in five innings of work while striking out four. On five days of rest, Moore will square off against a Royals team that ranks last in the American League in wRC+.

To make room for Moore on the roster, the Mariners optioned Dan Altavilla to Tacoma. With that move, the Mariners currently have just a seven man bullpen; however, with Boog Powell assuming DH duties while Nelson Cruz heals up, it will be interesting to see how the Mariners proceed once Nelly is healthy. They've used an eight pitcher bullpen all season, so I would assume they would do the same going forward.

Today's Lineups

KANSAS CITY ROYALS SEATTLE MARINERS Whit Merrifield - RF Jean Segura - SS Ramon Torres - 2B Ben Gamel - LF Lorenzo Cain - CF Robinson Cano - 2B Eric Hosmer - 1B Mitch Haniger - RF Salvador Perez - C Kyle Seager - 3B Mike Moustakas - 3B Danny Valencia - 1B Jorge Soler - DH Jarrod Dyson - CF Alcides Escobar - SS Mike Zunino - C Alex Gordon - LF Boog Powell - DH Ian Kennedy - RHP Andrew Moore - RHP





Since I'm a nice person, I'm going to leave you a country song to help you get hyped for the game. The Royals call Kansas City, Missouri home. With that in mind, here's a song highlighting the beauty of the middle of the country.

Game Time: 7:10 PT

TV: ROOT NW

Radio: 710 AM ESPN

Online: MLB.tv