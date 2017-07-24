7/24/17: Open Game Thread

Hello, and a very happy Monday to you! Tonight, the Mariners continue their home hosting of the AL East by starting out a series against the Boston Red Sox. There’s always good news and bad news when the Red Sox come to town. The bad news is that it’s extraordinarily annoying to have to deal with thousands of bandwagon Red Sox fans that apparently all spawned fully grown in 2004. The good news is that the Mariners blow up ticket prices so much that you can’t afford to go any way.

The actual good news today is that the team is running out their MLB-caliber starter tonight in James Paxton. That means that Fivethirtyeight.com gives the Mariners a 55% chance of winning tonight! Neat.

Here are the lineups!

Today's Lineups BOSTON RED SOX SEATTLE MARINERS Mookie Betts - RF Jean Segura - SS Andrew Benintendi - LF Danny Valencia - 1B Dustin Pedroia - 2B Robinson Cano - 2B Hanley Ramirez - 1B Nelson Cruz - DH Jackie Bradley - CF Kyle Seager - 3B Chris Young - DH Mitch Haniger - RF Deven Marrero - SS Ben Gamel - LF Christian Vazquez - C Guillermo Heredia - CF Brock Holt - 3B Mike Zunino - C Eduardo Rodriguez - LHP James Paxton - LHP

Facing a lefty tonight, the Mariners will be batting Danny Valencia out of the two-spot in the order. If you didn’t see, Taylor Motter was sent down after an abysmal mistake last night, and Danny Espinosa will be the new 25th man available off the bench.

The game is at 7:10 PST, and will be broadcast on Root Sports NW and 710 ESPN Seattle. You can catch a stream on MLB.tv if you don’t live in a blackout area.