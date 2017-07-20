7/20: Open Game Thread

Today OJ Simpson received parole and the internet has been awash in flashbacks to his famous murder trial. This may not seem to have anything to do with a Mariners-Yankees match up, but I can never resist dipping into the 90s nostalgia tank.

Former LAPD detective Mark Furhman, made infamous by the case, is (not shockingly) a Yankees fan. He was an occasional clubhouse visitor of pitcher David Wells and he attended the Mariners-Yankees Opening Night game at the Kingdome in 1997, probably thinking it was glove night.

Kato Kaelin, who became America’s Favorite Houseguest thanks to his testimony during the trial, is a Milwaukee Brewers fan. The Brewers, of course, used to be the Seattle Pilots. Last night, Kato was mad online about the Brewers, which garnered some attention on the eve of his former host’s parole hearing.

But, on to modern day baseball!

Mitch Haniger is back in the lineup tonight. The Mariners sent Sam Gaviglio back to the Tacoma and recalled Max Povse to help the bullpen. Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz will have another night of rest after their exhaustive efforts the past week. The team also announced that Yovani Gallardo will start on Sunday. Newly acquired David Phelps will join the team tomorrow, at which point another roster move will need to be made.

Let’s make it a Happy Felix Day!

Today's Lineups NEW YORK YANKEES SEATTLE MARINERS Brett Gardner - LF Jean Segura - SS Gary Sanchez - C Ben Gamel - LF Aaron Judge - RF Robinson Cano - 2B Matt Holliday - DH Nelson Cruz - DH Starlin Castro - 2B Kyle Seager - 3B Didi Gregorius - SS Danny Valencia - 1B Todd Frazier - 3B Mitch Haniger - RF Jacoby Ellsbury - CF Jarrod Dyson - CF Chase Headley - 1B Mike Zunino - C Luis Severino - RHP Felix Hernandez - RHP

Game Info:

7:10 PM PDT

TV: ROOTNW

Radio: 710 ESPN

Interwebs: MLB.tv