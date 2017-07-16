Mariners Brunchball: 5/5 Stars

After enjoyable meals both Friday and Saturday night during our stay in the south side of Chicago, (the bullpen bouillabaisse from last night’s dinner was particularly memorable, topped only by a great dish the previous night with a special north-of-the-border flair), we decided to step out of our comfort zone and try something a little different this morning – Mariners Brunchball.

Though it was a long and involved meal with more drama than perhaps your more run-of-the-mill Brunchball experience, it’s an absolute must-visit.

Unfortunately, I’m sad to say the first course of Andrew Moore underwhelmed. We had been hearing great things about Moore’s balanced flavor profile, creative plating and presentation, and sustainability practices, but were left with no choice but to send this one back to the kitchen:

Changeup that stayed up in the zone and caught way too much plate pic.twitter.com/01659LtNGc — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 16, 2017

Ultimately the makings are there for a dependable and nutritious main course, but it’s important to remember that the flavors are never going to wow anybody. Certainly today the Andrew Moore was too homer-prone and just didn’t make the cut.

0/5 stars.

The odd flavor lingered as server Derek Holland snuck in this bizarre and unexpected little nugget:

Behind-the-back, toss the glove.



That was fun! pic.twitter.com/lriMCQ14dZ — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2017

Desperate not to let our trip to Chicago end on a bitter note, we asked for a recommendation from Holland. Always the gracious host, he suggested we sample the Kyle Seager because the Seagers are in season. It didn’t disappoint:

And the only thing better than a fresh Seager is a fresh Valencia. Just out of this world flavor – especially against left-handed pitching:

We even got an extra Guillermo compliments of the chef:

Mariners take a 6-5 lead after a wild pitch scores Guillermo Heredia! #GoMariners pic.twitter.com/MMFlVPAef5 — Mariners (@Mariners) July 16, 2017

The middle courses were solid if unremarkable—a surprise appearance from an Emilio Pagan (who has been marinating in Triple A for the past month) paired with a little James Pazos and Steve Cishek (that needed to be chased with a mimosa, but otherwise acquitted itself nicely). Granted, the ambiance was kind of weird and the music choice was a little on the nose:

Cishek K ends the threat, but not before Chicago ties it up. On to the 8th. Now here's 14 minutes of psychedelia: https://t.co/4dnQHn9V7h — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 16, 2017

Our meal had had its ups and downs to that point, for sure, but Mariners Brunchball still had one more trick up its sleeve – free Brunchball. And free Brunchball was absolutely delicious:

Then Edwin Díaz baked Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier, and Avisail Garcia into a crisp, brûléed the top, and that was that—sweet with just enough kick.

Qué rico.

Overall, great experience. Inventive menu. Accommodating service. Exceptional dessert. Plus the place was immaculate because the Mariners swept the whole thing down at the end.

7/6 stars. Would definitely visit again.