6/8: Open Game Thread

Would you have believed ten games ago that the Mariners would be .500 after 60 games? Unless you're a special kind of optimistic (read: naive), probably not. Everybody is riding a high, and it sure would be swell if the team could just get over this last hump and sweep the Twins today. Nothing can ever be perfect, so here's this bad news:
Cruz day to day with calf. Says MRI showed slight tear, grade 1 strain.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 8, 2017
It's really not as scary as it sounds, as Drayer goes on to say in a later tweet that Cruz could be back as early as tomorrow. And look on the bright side! Boog is starting today!
Today's Lineups
|MINNESOTA TWINS
|SEATTLE MARINERS
|Brian Dozier - 2B
|Ben Gamel - RF
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Guillermo Heredia - LF
|Joe Mauer - 1B
|Robinson Cano - 2B
|Miguel Sano - 3B
|Danny Valencia - 1B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Kyle Seager - 3B
|Kennys Vargas - DH
|Mike Zunino - C
|Jason Castro - C
|Jarrod Dyson - CF
|Byron Buxton - CF
|Taylor Motter - SS
|Ehire Adrianza - SS
|Boog Powell - DH
|Kyle Gibson - RHP
|Christian Bergman - RHP
I'm really not sure how to feel about Ben Gamel, leadoff hitter. Actually, I'm sure that I should feel bad about it. Yes, he's on a ten-game hitting streak. No, he's not worthy of being the leadoff hitter. Mike Zunino jumps all the way up to the six hole in the lineup. Sure!
The game is on Root Sports NW and 710 ESPN Seattle, as usual. You can stream it on MLB.tv if you don't live in blackout regions.
Loading comments...