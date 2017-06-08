6/8: Open Game Thread

Would you have believed ten games ago that the Mariners would be .500 after 60 games? Unless you're a special kind of optimistic (read: naive), probably not. Everybody is riding a high, and it sure would be swell if the team could just get over this last hump and sweep the Twins today. Nothing can ever be perfect, so here's this bad news:

Cruz day to day with calf. Says MRI showed slight tear, grade 1 strain. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 8, 2017

It's really not as scary as it sounds, as Drayer goes on to say in a later tweet that Cruz could be back as early as tomorrow. And look on the bright side! Boog is starting today!