6/6: Open Game Thread

Fresh off a sweep, the Mariners host the Twins today. If the Mariners manage to take two games in the series, they will be back at .500. If they sweep, they will be one game above .500. Yes, yes, we are once again flirting with our old flame, .500.

James Paxton is back on the mound tonight. You guys, we have a legit Major League starting pitcher in our rotation again! Not only that, but he's our ace! He will face off against Hector Santiago.

Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger are making rehab starts tonight in Tacoma. Kate will have those very important updates for you later tonight.

Today's Lineups MINNESOTA TWINS SEATTLE MARINERS Brian Dozier - 2B Guillermo Heredia - LF Joe Mauer - 1B Danny Valencia - 1B Miguel Sano - 3B Robinson Cano - 2B Robbie Grossman - LF Nelson Cruz - DH Max Kepler - RF Kyle Seager - 3B Eduardo Escobar - DH Taylor Motter - SS Chris Gimenez - C Ben Gamel - RF Ehire Adrianza - SS Mike Zunino - C Byron Buxton - CF Jarrod Dyson - CF Hector Santiago - LHP James Paxton - LHP

Game Time: 7:10 PM PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 ESPN