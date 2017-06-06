 clock menu more-arrow no yes

6/6: Open Game Thread

The sun is shining, the Mariners are facing .500, and James Paxton is back!

By Amanda Lane
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Fresh off a sweep, the Mariners host the Twins today. If the Mariners manage to take two games in the series, they will be back at .500. If they sweep, they will be one game above .500. Yes, yes, we are once again flirting with our old flame, .500.

James Paxton is back on the mound tonight. You guys, we have a legit Major League starting pitcher in our rotation again! Not only that, but he's our ace! He will face off against Hector Santiago.

Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger are making rehab starts tonight in Tacoma. Kate will have those very important updates for you later tonight.

Today's Lineups

MINNESOTA TWINS SEATTLE MARINERS
Brian Dozier - 2B Guillermo Heredia - LF
Joe Mauer - 1B Danny Valencia - 1B
Miguel Sano - 3B Robinson Cano - 2B
Robbie Grossman - LF Nelson Cruz - DH
Max Kepler - RF Kyle Seager - 3B
Eduardo Escobar - DH Taylor Motter - SS
Chris Gimenez - C Ben Gamel - RF
Ehire Adrianza - SS Mike Zunino - C
Byron Buxton - CF Jarrod Dyson - CF
Hector Santiago - LHP James Paxton - LHP

Game Time: 7:10 PM PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 ESPN

