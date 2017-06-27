 clock menu more-arrow no yes

06/27: Open Game Thread

James Paxton vs. Aaron Nola

By Scott George
Seal the deal. Go forth with the biz.
Today's Lineups

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES SEATTLE MARINERS
Daniel Nava - LF Jean Segura - SS
Freddy Galvis - SS Ben Gamel - LF
Howie Kendrick - DH Robinson Cano - 2B
Aaron Altherr - CF Nelson Cruz - DH
Tommy Joseph - 1B Kyle Seager - 3B
Maikel Franco - 3B Mitch Haniger - RF
Cameron Perkins - RF Danny Valencia - 1B
Cameron Rupp - C Jarrod Dyson - CF
Ty Kelly - 2B Mike Zunino - C
Aaron Nola - RHP James Paxton - LHP

Haters are going to say it's fake. But we've got some space heater temperature Interleague ACTION betwixt the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mariners are coming off of two losses in a row to the hated Houston Astros and they are looking to bounce back against Michael Saunders' former foster family.

Tonight, Houston Astros trade target, James Paxton looks to bounce back from a few starts where his mechanics looked a little off. Also let us celebrate Ben Gamel's triumphant return to the lineup after having a groin issue.

I haven't been outside of the office since this morning, but from what I understand, it's supposed to be a nice day. I am probably going to recommend that you make your way to the ballpark to see this one live. The Mariners basically told the Phillies to stop hitting themselves the last time they played each other last month, and there's a chance that they do it again.

Oh, also, there is bad news-

Ah. heck.

Game Info:

  • M's vs. Phillies 7:10 PST
  • TV: ROOT Sports
  • Radio: 710 ESPN
  • Online: MLB.tv

goms.

