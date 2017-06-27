06/27: Open Game Thread

Today's Lineups PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES SEATTLE MARINERS Daniel Nava - LF Jean Segura - SS Freddy Galvis - SS Ben Gamel - LF Howie Kendrick - DH Robinson Cano - 2B Aaron Altherr - CF Nelson Cruz - DH Tommy Joseph - 1B Kyle Seager - 3B Maikel Franco - 3B Mitch Haniger - RF Cameron Perkins - RF Danny Valencia - 1B Cameron Rupp - C Jarrod Dyson - CF Ty Kelly - 2B Mike Zunino - C Aaron Nola - RHP James Paxton - LHP

Haters are going to say it's fake. But we've got some space heater temperature Interleague ACTION betwixt the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mariners are coming off of two losses in a row to the hated Houston Astros and they are looking to bounce back against Michael Saunders' former foster family.

Tonight, Houston Astros trade target, James Paxton looks to bounce back from a few starts where his mechanics looked a little off. Also let us celebrate Ben Gamel's triumphant return to the lineup after having a groin issue.

I haven't been outside of the office since this morning, but from what I understand, it's supposed to be a nice day. I am probably going to recommend that you make your way to the ballpark to see this one live. The Mariners basically told the Phillies to stop hitting themselves the last time they played each other last month, and there's a chance that they do it again.

Oh, also, there is bad news-

Drew Smyly has been scratched from his sim game tomorrow. Not sure on details why yet — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 27, 2017

Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre said Drew Smyly experienced a setback in his recovery. No timetable set for him to get back on the mound. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 27, 2017

Ah. heck.

Game Info:

M's vs. Phillies 7:10 PST

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: 710 ESPN

Online: MLB.tv

goms.