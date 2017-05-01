Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/1/17: Adam Eaton, Nah Syndergaard, and Jurickson Profar

Hey guys.

Just had to get that out of the way. A new month means fresh beginnings for our favorite baseball club. It’s an arbitrary time chunk that we can use to justify slumps ending and hot streaks beginning. So allow us to pretend that the Mariners will be fantastic in the month of May, because maybe they will!

With those happy thoughts in mind, let’s take a look at the latest news from the weekend.

In Mariners news...

I dunno. The Mariners lost a dumb game yesterday. Outside of that, I’ve got nothing. Feel free to share anything you have in the comments!

Around the league...

Adam Eaton will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Noah Syndergaard has sore biceps, but refused to get an MRI. So naturally, he got injured again one inning into his next start.

Anthony Rendon had a ridiculous game to lead the Nationals to a 23-5 win over the Mets yesterday.

