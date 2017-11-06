Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/6/17: Pitcher Opt-Outs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Jets Dancing

Hello everyone and happy Monday! I hope you all had a fantastic weekend. This will be our first full week of the offseason. How sad. But also how exciting! The possibilities are endless. Let’s recap what went on this weekend.
In Mariners news...
- Surprisingly, nothing. Come on, it’s the offseason Jerry! It’s your time to shine!
Around the league...
- Well, there’s some bad news for people who wanted the M’s to get in on the starting pitching market. Regardless of whether Seattle was going to go after these guys in particular, their absence in the free agent pool raises the prices on everyone else.
Johnny Cueto’s agent, Bryce Dixon, confirms that Cueto will not opt out of the final 4 years of his contract with #SFGiants.— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 5, 2017
breaking: ian kennedy notified the royals by tonight's deadline that he is not opting out. has $49M & 3 yrs to go in kc.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2017
- The Tampa Bay Rays are somehow supposed to improve their team’s chances of success while shedding payroll.
- The Dodgers have declined their option on outfielder Andre Ethier, making him a free agent.
- Vin Scully doesn’t plan to watch the NFL anymore due to the protests happening around the league.
- The Dodgers were very classy after losing the World Series, devoting a full page advertisement to congratulating the Astros on their victory.
- Sam Fuld has announced his retirement and will join the Phillies front office.
- The yearly Royals Review offseason simulation has already begun.
Anders’ picks...
- These memes have been trending all over the internet — with this video of the Jets dancing to various songs. Here’s the best one, in my opinion.
OH WE LOVE IT #JetsDanceToAnything pic.twitter.com/ygcLk6H0qp— (@LKC5_) November 4, 2017
- This is pretty funny too.
spotted, the MVP of the New York City Marathon pic.twitter.com/Fj6CGl0Ag2— Ashley Fetters (@AshleyFetters) November 5, 2017
Loading comments...