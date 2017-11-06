Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/6/17: Pitcher Opt-Outs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Jets Dancing

Hello everyone and happy Monday! I hope you all had a fantastic weekend. This will be our first full week of the offseason. How sad. But also how exciting! The possibilities are endless. Let’s recap what went on this weekend.

In Mariners news...

Surprisingly, nothing. Come on, it’s the offseason Jerry! It’s your time to shine!

Around the league...

Well, there’s some bad news for people who wanted the M’s to get in on the starting pitching market. Regardless of whether Seattle was going to go after these guys in particular, their absence in the free agent pool raises the prices on everyone else.

Johnny Cueto’s agent, Bryce Dixon, confirms that Cueto will not opt out of the final 4 years of his contract with #SFGiants. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 5, 2017

breaking: ian kennedy notified the royals by tonight's deadline that he is not opting out. has $49M & 3 yrs to go in kc. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2017

Anders’ picks...

