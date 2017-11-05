 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/5/17: Kyle Lewis, Jose Bautista, and Dante Pettis

New, 22 comments

Happy Sunday.

By Luke Mounger
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Do you believe that Sunday is in fact Funday, or is it the-thought-of-work/school-tomorrow-overshadows-the-Funday? Debate.

In Mariners News...

  • Kyle Lewis fueled up with a vegan breakfast from Protein House.
  • MLB Trade Rumors gives updates on Yu Darvish, the Mariners, and more.
  • If you’re already excited for next baseball season, here is an early estimation of the power rankings heading into 2018.

Around the League...

  • The Blue Jays declined Jose Bautista’s option.
  • Speaking of options, Matt Wieters will accept his option and return to the Orioles.
  • On the topic of the Blue Jays, they are supposedly interested in signing Jay Bruce.
  • Johnny Cueto chose to stick with his final four years with the Giants.
  • Ian Kennedy also chose not to opt out of his final three years in Kansas City.
  • The Astros made an appearance on Saturday Night Live last night.

Luke’s Pick...

  • Less than a week after his dad, Gary, got a World Series ring, Dante Pettis broke the NCAA record for most punt return touchdowns in a career. It’s a really good week to be a Pettis.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...