Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/5/17: Kyle Lewis, Jose Bautista, and Dante Pettis

In Mariners News...
- Kyle Lewis fueled up with a vegan breakfast from Protein House.
Hit up @ProteinHouse1 for this vegan breakfast! Might have to make the switch #vegan pic.twitter.com/UxFIupvAjO— Kyle Lewis (@KLew_20) November 4, 2017
- MLB Trade Rumors gives updates on Yu Darvish, the Mariners, and more.
- If you’re already excited for next baseball season, here is an early estimation of the power rankings heading into 2018.
Around the League...
- The Blue Jays declined Jose Bautista’s option.
Blue Jays Decline Jose Bautista's 2018 Option https://t.co/9oEkJb6wHi pic.twitter.com/MggCu3KUPi— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 4, 2017
- Speaking of options, Matt Wieters will accept his option and return to the Orioles.
Matt Wieters will exercise his 2018 option and stay with the Nationals at $10.5 million for the 2018 season, according to person familiar.— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 4, 2017
- On the topic of the Blue Jays, they are supposedly interested in signing Jay Bruce.
- Johnny Cueto chose to stick with his final four years with the Giants.
Johnny Cueto’s agent, Bryce Dixon, confirms that Cueto will not opt out of the final 4 years of his contract with #SFGiants.— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 5, 2017
- Ian Kennedy also chose not to opt out of his final three years in Kansas City.
breaking: ian kennedy notified the royals by tonight's deadline that he is not opting out. has $49M & 3 yrs to go in kc.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2017
- The Astros made an appearance on Saturday Night Live last night.
The fun continues for the #CHAMPS on @NBCSNL tonight.— MLB (@MLB) November 5, 2017
(via @ABREG_1 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Rnd0RFTuLI
Luke’s Pick...
- Less than a week after his dad, Gary, got a World Series ring, Dante Pettis broke the NCAA record for most punt return touchdowns in a career. It’s a really good week to be a Pettis.
HISTORY!— UW Football (@UW_Football) November 5, 2017
DANTE PETTIS TO THE !#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/nI4gRpAZJK
