Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/4/17: Kyle Lewis, Masahiro Tanaka, and Smelling Salts

By Luke Mounger
League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Five Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Yesterday, I hit my hand on a door frame on my follow through while throwing a dodgeball. The pain I experienced afterwards is something I would never wish for anybody to feel. What I would recommend, however, is that you dive right on into these links.

In Mariners News...

  • Rick Griffin is set to transition to an emeritus role after 35 years as Seattle’s Head Athletic Trainer.
  • FiveThirtyEight ranked the teams with the brightest futures. Check out where they slotted the Mariners.
  • Kyle Lewis will no longer be playing AFL baseball because of lingering knee issues.
  • The Mariners were featured on Jeopardy. We made it.
  • The Mariners were listed second among Eric Hosmer’s potential suitors. The Royals plan to issue a qualifying offer to Hosmer.

Around the League...

  • Jon Heyman explains why it will be hard for the Astros to keep their core together.
  • Here’s an early look at MLB teams’ ZiPS projections for next season. Prior to any offseason moves, the Mariners are projected at 76-86.
  • Instead of opting for free agency, Masahiro Tanaka will stay under contract with the Yankees through 2020.
  • Take a look at Houston’s World Series Parade.
  • Stephen Lotus recaps Clayton Kershaw’s performance in Game Seven of the World Series.

Luke’s Pick...

