Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/4/17: Kyle Lewis, Masahiro Tanaka, and Smelling Salts

Yesterday, I hit my hand on a door frame on my follow through while throwing a dodgeball. The pain I experienced afterwards is something I would never wish for anybody to feel. What I would recommend, however, is that you dive right on into these links.

In Mariners News...

Rick Griffin is set to transition to an emeritus role after 35 years as Seattle’s Head Athletic Trainer.

FiveThirtyEight ranked the teams with the brightest futures. Check out where they slotted the Mariners.

Kyle Lewis will no longer be playing AFL baseball because of lingering knee issues.

The Mariners were featured on Jeopardy. We made it.

The Mariners were listed second among Eric Hosmer’s potential suitors. The Royals plan to issue a qualifying offer to Hosmer.

Best Free Agent fits: Michael Moustakas 1. Angels 2. Giants 3. Mets; Eric Hosmer 1. Red Sox 2. Mariners 3. Cardinals. — Jim Bowden (@Jim_BowdenSXM) November 3, 2017

Around the League...

Jon Heyman explains why it will be hard for the Astros to keep their core together.

why it'll be tough to keep astros core together (inside stuff on offers, agents, lawyers & lack of agent in 1 case) https://t.co/YdC0mGNNco — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 3, 2017

Here’s an early look at MLB teams’ ZiPS projections for next season. Prior to any offseason moves, the Mariners are projected at 76-86.

Chart is fixed. The way-too-early state-of-the-franchise 2018 ZiPS projections. https://t.co/2FT36x5rhf — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) November 4, 2017

Instead of opting for free agency, Masahiro Tanaka will stay under contract with the Yankees through 2020.

Masahiro Tanaka announces he will not opt-out of his contract; thus, he stays with @Yankees on a contract through 2020. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 3, 2017

Take a look at Houston’s World Series Parade.

Stephen Lotus recaps Clayton Kershaw’s performance in Game Seven of the World Series.

